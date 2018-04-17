Introducing ‘Musik Tanpa Batas,’ a Variety Show About Indonesia’s Eclectic Music Scene

In “Musik Tanpa Batas,” we set out to create a music show that was tailor-made for late-night viewing, for those moments when you’re hanging out with your friends and looking for something that’s fun, light, and more than a little bit absurd to put on the screen.

Indonesia’s rising musicians don’t need our help to find their audiences. The country already has one of the most-vibrant and dedicated local music scenes around. But we thought this show could help some of our favorite musicians find new audiences by breaking out of their established scenes to reach virgin ears in Indonesia and abroad.

In the first episode of “Musik Tanpa Batas,” we explore the great outdoors with Yogya folk heroes Stars and Rabbit, test the limits of speed with grindcore comedians Terapi Urine, get artsy with Monohero, and explore the intersection of music and personal grooming with dangdut stars Pengantar Minum Racun.

Future episodes will feature Bin Idris, Ramengvrl, Kelompok Penerbang Roket, Voyages of Icarie, Mukarakat, and Zatua. Check back later this week for episode two here and on our YouTube channel.