Introducing ‘Revenge Pop’ Act GLOVV and Their New Label Identical

Mai and Lei Gryffydd do a lot together. As identical twins they entered the world at the same time and have since been involved in a number of creative pursuits including the bands Acid Casualty, Hissy Miyake and most recently GLOVV (pronounced Glow).

Continuing their love of the dance post-punk of bands such as ESG, GLOVV’s video for “Running” (shot by Mai), features a lot of energy, movement and a corgi named Butter.

The track is taken from GLOVV’s debut album Reprisal, which is released on their new label, the appropriately titled Identical Records.

Mai and Lei are passionate feminists and want Identical to be a label that supports other musicians, particularly female identifying, LGBTIQA and POC artists.

The next Identical release will be a tape/download compilation of Melbourne artists including RVG, Kt Spit, The Curse, Wet Lips, Various Asses, Qwerty, Waterfall Person, Crop Top, Pappy, and Hi-Tec Emotions.

The Melbourne launch of Reprisal is this Saturday at Vanity Lair (30 Hope street, Brunswick) with supports from V (berlin), Bitumen and Waterfall Person.



‘Reprisal’ is available now on Identical Records.