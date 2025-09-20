Introducing Skate Story, Devolver Digital’s Latest Indie Fever Dream

Very few publishers bring me the level of joy that Devolver Digital does. The company does a great job finding and promoting indie games that are just straight-up crazy.

There doesn’t seem to be a concept or idea too out there for them, and I appreciate it at every turn. This time around, they’re bringing Skate Story to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by VICE

What is skate story?

Play video

I’m going to drop the actual story synopsis down below. Once again, this is real.



“You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed.”

I just want to know how you come up with that. Late-night bender? Wake and bake? Or are you one of the chosen few who has a brain that operates like that on a regular basis? I’m hoping it’s the third option, because then we can really get to talking.

If it isn’t painfully obvious by now, I’m very excited to play this game on Switch 2. And that music. I’ve run into several games this year that beautifully marry music, gameplay, and narrative. Skate Story looks like it’ll be yet another on that list. It’s haunting, and it fits that insane description above. Gameplay-wise, it looks like a damn solid skater.

Time will tell if this is meant to be a linear setup or something just a bit freer. But seeing this gives me hope for something even bigger than what’s been described:

“Sell your soul for decks, wheels, and trucks to keep your skating fresh. Over 70+ skate tricks to progress and improve. Complete skate trials to level up, learn new tricks, and get new gear. Destroy vicious demons with your 360 flip… or at least impress them.”

Skate Story is set for release in 2025. And some games are for sure getting put down for this one.