Introducing ‘Spite Porn’: the New Trend of People Paying Porn Stars to Shame Their Exes

Breakups normally involve either crying into your ice cream or getting some rebound action. However, some angry exes are going all out to put former lovers from terrible relationships in their place. So, ‘spite porn’, a new trend of people paying porn stars to shame their exes, is apparently now a thing.





It all started when Allie Eve Knox, an adult content creator, cam girl and financial dominatrix who specialises in payment-related fetishes, got a custom-order from a woman who wanted to humiliate her ex. “A woman just ordered a custom video from me to send to her ex-husband and have me shame him for all the shit he did while they were together and I’ve never felt more needed in my entire life,” Knox revealed in a tweet that has now gone viral.

Videos by VICE

Claiming that she wanted to punish her ex for “his porn obsession, his narcissism and how he is self-absorbed”, the woman requested Knox to make a bait-and-switch type video. The video begins like any usual cam clip, with Knox speaking seductively while she moans and touches herself. Then, about three minutes in, she flips the switch by saying, “Now that I’ve got you right where I want you, I think I’ll share a little secret with you, a little surprise I’ve been keeping. I’ve befriended your ex-wife.” She then does an evil laugh bit and dives into brutally shaming him for being the “stupid, careless, selfish son-of-a-bitch” he is, including other specific flaws listed by his ex-wife. Knox also took inspiration from her own experiences for this video, which she revealed through a tweet that said: “Thank you to the men in my life that have sucked and given me so much hate and shame material to work with.”

After people began praising Knox and the ex-wife for coming up with this brilliant scheme for scorned lovers to get some closure after a bad relationship ends, Knox decided to categorise this as ‘spite porn’. She even recorded two versions of the video: one for the ex-wife and another, more generalised one to use as a custom clip example.

Knox claims that she receives a lot of weird requests including “armpit tickling, armpit humiliation, pegging my lawyer.” However, she admits that this is the most unusual yet oddly satisfying one she has got in her entire career. She also points out the cathartic advantages of such a genre, where exes can call out bad behaviour in a shocking way without risking repercussions.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of custom requests for porn stars to roleplay and a general rise in “personalised porn”. In such times, spite porn has the potential to spread far as a full-fledged genre. But for now, the viral video that kickstarted this trend has led to Knox getting a lot of requests for humiliation videos.

