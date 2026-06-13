Introducing the ‘Anti-Bucket List,’ the Wellness Trend for People Who Are Done Forcing Themselves to Have Fun

But some people are actually rejecting the modern bucket list and creating an “anti-bucket list.” Or, my favorite alternative title, a “f—k-it list.” This list consists of items you’d rather avoid. Think: chances you don’t want to take, cities you don’t want to visit, fears you don’t want to face, and plans you don’t want to make. The entire point of an anti-bucket list is not doing anything you don’t want to do.

Now, as someone who’s risk-averse, I can totally get behind this concept. I have no desire to jump out of an airplane (I panic while boarding just a two-hour flight), and I love my simple little life in a charming small town with tons of hiking trails and a bedroom filled with books. Call me boring, but I’ll take peace over self-induced cortisol spikes. My nervous system has been through enough as it is.

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Of course, this doesn’t mean I’m against pushing yourself out of your comfort zone for the things you do want to do—but only if you actually desire doing so. Otherwise, who are you trying to please or impress?

If you’re feeling inspired by the f—k-it list, you’re in the right place. Here are some items to consider when creating your anti-bucket list.

1. Saying ‘Yes’ Out of Guilt and Obligation

No more committing to plans you don’t want to attend, with people you don’t want to be around. No, I don’t want to go to that thousand-dollar, week-long bachelorette party when I’m barely affording rent. And honestly, that 6 a.m. pilates class sounds like the bane of my existence. Life’s too short to fill up your schedule with plans you dread.

2. Traveling for the Validation

Look, if you want to travel the world because it lights a fire under you, by all means, chase that dream. But I’ve noticed too many people travel just to post the photos on social media or to brag about how “cultured” they are. Go where you want to go, but don’t force yourself to travel for the validation.

There’s not enough money in the world to get me to visit Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and backpacking through Europe (no matter how beautiful it might be) just sounds exhausting to me. I’ll happily stay in a hotel and explore on my own terms, however.

Everyone has their preferences, and none of them are right or wrong. There’s no need to try to impress other people by doing things you’d rather not do.

3. Taking Risks for No Good Reason

Look, as someone who is in ERP therapy for OCD, I’m all about facing your fears—but only for good reason. Some of my phobias hold me back from doing things I really want to do, like booking a flight to visit my friend across the country, planning a solo road trip, or even eating out at a restaurant (emetophobia girlies, rise up!) In these cases, I face my fears so I can experience the life I desire.

But skydiving, swimming with sharks, climbing Mount Everest…yeah, I think I’ll pass.

Again, if you’re someone who loves thrill-seeking activities and wants to push yourself for the fun of it, then there is a good reason to take those risks. To you, it’d be worth it.

To me, well, I think I’ll keep my feet on the ground.

Many people love the idea of a bucket list, which is essentially a collection of tasks, adventures, and achievements you want to complete before you die. It’s been a trend for decades now, not just for those nearing the end of their lives but also for young adults seeking thrills and exploration.

But some people are actually rejecting the modern bucket list and creating an “anti-bucket list.” Or, my favorite alternative title, a “f—k-it list.” This list consists of items you’d rather avoid. Think: chances you don’t want to take, cities you don’t want to visit, fears you don’t want to face, and plans you don’t want to make. The entire point of an anti-bucket list is not doing anything you don’t want to do.

Now, as someone who’s risk-averse, I can totally get behind this concept. I have no desire to jump out of an airplane (I panic while boarding just a two-hour flight), and I love my simple little life in a charming small town with tons of hiking trails and a bedroom filled with books. Call me boring, but I’ll take peace over self-induced cortisol spikes. My nervous system has been through enough as it is.

Videos by VICE

Of course, this doesn’t mean I’m against pushing yourself out of your comfort zone for the things you do want to do—but only if you actually desire doing so. Otherwise, who are you trying to please or impress?

If you’re feeling inspired by the f—k-it list, you’re in the right place. Here are some items to consider when creating your anti-bucket list.

1. Saying ‘Yes’ Out of Guilt and Obligation

No more committing to plans you don’t want to attend, with people you don’t want to be around. No, I don’t want to go to that thousand-dollar, week-long bachelorette party when I’m barely affording rent. And honestly, that 6 a.m. pilates class sounds like the bane of my existence. Life’s too short to fill up your schedule with plans you dread.

2. Traveling for the Validation

Look, if you want to travel the world because it lights a fire under you, by all means, chase that dream. But I’ve noticed too many people travel just to post the photos on social media or to brag about how “cultured” they are. Go where you want to go, but don’t force yourself to travel for the validation.

There’s not enough money in the world to get me to visit Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and backpacking through Europe (no matter how beautiful it might be) just sounds exhausting to me. I’ll happily stay in a hotel and explore on my own terms, however.

Everyone has their preferences, and none of them are right or wrong. There’s no need to try to impress other people by doing things you’d rather not do.

3. Taking Risks for No Good Reason

Look, as someone who is in ERP therapy for OCD, I’m all about facing your fears—but only for good reason. Some of my phobias hold me back from doing things I really want to do, like booking a flight to visit my friend across the country, planning a solo road trip, or even eating out at a restaurant (emetophobia girlies, rise up!) In these cases, I face my fears so I can experience the life I desire.

But skydiving, swimming with sharks, climbing Mount Everest…yeah, I think I’ll pass.

Again, if you’re someone who loves thrill-seeking activities and wants to push yourself for the fun of it, then there is a good reason to take those risks. To you, it’d be worth it.

To me, well, I think I’ll keep my feet on the ground.