Introducing the Anxiety Hour: a Mental Health Podcast from VICE

In our latest podcast from VICE Australia, we’re exploring our relationship with mental health and the way it shapes our lives. Across the series, Wendy Syfret will chat to such guests as Osher Gunsberg, Andrew WK, and Mojo Juju to find out what they’re most afraid of.

It’s our way of breaking out of the usual mental health conversations to highlight how unifying our worst feelings can be.

Let’s just pause for a second to acknowledge that we understand this sounds kind of heavy. And honestly, sometimes it is. People open up about the worst moments of their lives, and points of crisis they really didn’t see a way back from.

But it’s also a show about how mental health isn’t always sad or scary. It can be weird, funny, frustrating, and even uplifting. Most of all, it’s a reminder that we all feel very, very bad sometimes—and that’s okay.

