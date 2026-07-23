Introducing the ‘August Theory,’ the Dating Trend That Could Bring Your Ex Back

Apparently, every month has a “theory” attached to it, thanks to social media and the pool of “dating experts” sharing their input. But hey, maybe there’s something to be said about these viral takes. For example, the June Theory positions the early summer month as a lucky time for love, which makes sense given the lighthearted energy of the season.

The August Theory, however, is a bit more complex. As we inch closer to fall, we might find ourselves reevaluating our current connections or even reminiscing on past relationships. Cuffing season is just around the corner, after all.

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What Is the ‘August Theory’?

The August Theory is a social-media-driven idea that associates August with reconnection and reality checks.

“The August Theory has become popular on social media, but it rings true to many seasonal moments that act as a make-or-break moment in a relationship,” says Susan Trombetti, leading relationship expert, matchmaker, and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. “In August, summer flings or having your single summer is winding down, and people flock to their old relationships/partners.”

Because summer itself is a time of freedom and casual flings, as the season winds down and we approach autumn, we might find ourselves seeking more security.

“Most of the time, people are thinking in the Fall/September when they are back in their routine,” Trombetti explains. “This is also a time that if you have a summer fling, you are reassessing your relationship goals and making the decision if this is going to be something more or not.”

How to Navigate Dating in August

Whether you’re enjoying playing the field, have a casual situationship, or are in a serious relationship that doesn’t seem to be fulfilling your needs, the August Theory might be the much-needed mixup you’re craving.

“If you are single, use this time to evaluate what you really want in your next relationship,” Trombetti says. “If you are thinking about what to do, think more long-term [about] who you want your partner to be. Are you sure it is your ex? Your summer fling? Get serious about what you want and need in your next relationship and then make the next step.”

Additionally, be wary of the ghosts of your past, as they might come haunting back into your life—just in time for spooky season.

“In most cases, I think that if someone had to take a ‘break’ from you in the summer months, this may be a sign they are not the one for you,” says Trombetti. “Someone should choose you always, not dependent on the season. So if your ex is coming back to you now, I personally would say kick them to the curb.”

And if you are that ex seeking reconnection after shattering your lover’s heart, well, maybe leave them alone. It might just be the autumn scaries shoving you back into their arms.

“On the flip side, if you are deciding to make your summer fling [something] more serious, great!” Trombetti adds. “Maybe you met ‘the one’ this summer. Don’t let it slip away now that the weather is about to change.”