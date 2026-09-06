Introducing the ‘Dread Game,’ the Toxic Relationship Tactic Spreading Online

There are easier ways to ruin a relationship than making your partner wonder, on purpose, whether you’re about to leave them. Setting their favorite sweater on fire comes to mind. But someone decided emotional insecurity needed a strategy guide, and now we have the “dread game.”

The term describes a manipulation tactic built around keeping a partner nervous about being replaced or dumped. A recent Psychology Today piece lays out the basic playbook, which can include comparing someone to an ex, bragging about outside attention, or dropping breakup-adjacent comments during an argument. The move works by making the other person forget what they were upset about and focus on keeping the relationship intact.

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A fight about something ordinary can suddenly take a hard left. Maybe it started with money or sex or whose turn it was to deal with the dishes, and now one person is saying, “Maybe we’re not right for each other.” The actual argument gets buried while the other person tries to figure out whether the relationship’s about to end.

Why the ‘Dread Game’ Is Such a Toxic Way to Handle Relationship Conflict

The idea has been floating around Red Pill and manosphere spaces, where some men have pushed “dread” as a way to keep women worried about losing the relationship. A 2025 public-health study looking at Reddit discussions described Dread Game as psychological manipulation meant to create distress and make a partner less likely to leave. Researchers also found lots of skepticism from users about whether it works, along with concerns about the damage it can do.

There’s another reason the whole idea deserves suspicion. Research on romantic uncertainty suggests that making someone unsure about your interest doesn’t reliably make you hotter. Across six studies, people found someone more desirable when they knew the interest went both ways. Doubt about the other person’s interest made them less appealing. In other words, playing hard to get has limits, especially once somebody starts wondering why the hell they’re still participating.

People say dumb things when an argument gets heated. Throwing out a panicked “maybe we should break up” could be one of them. Using the possibility of leaving every time a partner pushes back is something else.

If the breakup threat keeps getting brought up in every disagreement, it’s probably time to just point it out. “You keep doing this when we fight.” Just that simple. See how they respond.