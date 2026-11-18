Did you know that some people have affairs in hopes of being caught? That way, they can avoid deciding to leave their marriage and instead cling to their affair partner for support throughout the messy separation. This cruel form of infidelity is called an “exit affair,” and it might be more common than you think.

What Is an Exit Affair?

Affairs of any sort are incredibly painful and damaging betrayals. Many unhappy spouses unfortunately seek validation or intimacy in other people outside their marriage rather than solving their marital issues. Some even intend on being caught so they can leave the relationship without making the decision to separate themselves. This is often what’s referred to as an “exit affair.”

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“An exit affair is when someone wants out from their marriage, but taking the step to ask for a divorce feels too big, somehow,” says Leigh Norén, a sex and relationship therapist with a Master of Science in Sexology. “So they have an affair to solidify their decision, and for some, in hopes that their spouse will find them cheating and ask for a divorce for them.”

“The person who engages in the affair has often been emotionally detached for a while,” adds Jamelia Knox, LMFT, therapist with Radial Health. “Even if the person never consciously planned it, the affair serves as a ‘reason’ for the relationship to end.”

How convenient…

Why People Choose to Have Exit Affairs

Exit affairs occur for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, people will spend years in an unfulfilling relationship/marriage, accepting it’s over without bothering to pursue a divorce. Instead, they have emotional and/or physical affairs to meet their unmet needs.

“For instance, maybe someone decided 6 months or years ago that the marriage was over, because they were no longer having sex,” says Norén. “They’re worried that if they bring up the topic of divorce, their partner will try to convince them to seek marriage therapy, even though the relationship is already over, for you. Having an affair might ensure that this doesn’t happen.”

For others, it’s a mere avoidance tactic or an easy out. They might seek a divorce but feel too afraid or guilty to actually ask for one. So they turn to infidelity instead, often hoping to be caught in the process.

“An exit affair may happen because of anxiety or the desire to avoid the conflict of initiating a divorce,” says Knox. “The person who engages in the affair can avoid owning the decision to be unfaithful by pointing to their partner for not noticing the detachment or trying to repair the relationship. They may keep contact with the affair partner to aid in comfort and support following a divorce, though these relationships often prove unstable.”

Rather than handling the separation independently, a cheating spouse might cling to their affair partner for comfort and stability throughout the divorce process. Some people grieve their relationships for years before actually calling it off, seeking support outside of their marriage, which might be why they’re able to seemingly move on with ease.

“Having an affair ensures they don’t have to be alone after the divorce, but can rather step into a new relationship,” Norén points out. “The irony of all of this is that a lot of people wish their partner had simply asked for a divorce, as affairs are deeply hurtful in and of themselves, and can lead to questioning your self-worth for a long time after the fact.”