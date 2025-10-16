Introducing the Fall 2025 Issue of VICE Magazine, a Deftones Special

Culture today, just like life in general, is remorseless. It feels like we’re chewing our way through history more quickly every day, with people heralded as “icons” one minute cast aside the next. Dopamine-drained teens are pushing language forward 70 years each time they post and the viral-fame-to-cancelation pipeline gets shorter and shorter. Some things, though, are simply too exhilarating to find their way out of the public imagination.

Recently, we’ve been in a reflective mood. The first issue of VICE went to print in 1994. The debut Deftones album, Adrenaline, came out in 1995. There aren’t many entities that have survived the last three decades of global chaos, but Deftones has—and thousands of sad teenagers, strippers, petrolheads, and e-girls are still getting the band’s lyrics and symbology tattooed on their torsos every day, in eternal tribute to the band’s spooky staying power.

As VICE magazine has also (just about) made it through that tumultuous span of time intact, we thought we’d bring the two together for a fall 2025 issue that turned out to be special in every sense of the word.

The Be Quiet and Drive Issue includes:

Every Type of Deftones Fan ! A guide to the world’s most eclectic fanbase, from e-girls to Navy SEALS to strippers to drainers to Ukrainian goths and all the person-types beyond

! A guide to the world’s most eclectic fanbase, from e-girls to Navy SEALS to strippers to drainers to Ukrainian goths and all the person-types beyond A Soul-Searching In-Depth Interview With the Band! Featuring exclusive pictures from photographer Brandon Bowen’s cover shoot in LA

Featuring exclusive pictures from photographer Brandon Bowen’s cover shoot in LA Elysian Feels ! An exclusive and titillating report from the strange crew making dogging cool in the verdant hills of California

! An exclusive and titillating report from the strange crew making dogging cool in the verdant hills of California Playing the Same Deftones Song Over and Over in a Pub! We got attacked and banned

We got attacked and banned Remembering Chi Cheng: Chino Moreno’s tribute to his late bandmate and friend

Chino Moreno’s tribute to his late bandmate and friend Angel Eyes ! Hanging out with Deftones-loving Latinas and Latinos in LA

! Hanging out with Deftones-loving Latinas and Latinos in LA A Season-by-Season Inventory of AJ Soprano’s Bedroom ! You heard that right

! You heard that right Sex Band! A thoughtful essay on what makes Deftones the horniest band on Earth

A thoughtful essay on what makes Deftones the horniest band on Earth My Pet Pink Maggit! Amber Rawlings attempts to raise a brood of pink maggots into flies

It has of course also got all of the regular columns and carry-on you’d expect from an issue of VICE that isn’t entirely dedicated to one alt-metal band from Sacramento.

And this special issue has four special covers, two by Brandon Bowen and one each by Ivar Wigan and Éamonn Freel.

