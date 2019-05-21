Introducing the Only Astrology App You Need

About a year ago, a group of us at VICE sat in a conference room for one of those “no bad ideas” brainstorms. We were all proud of the site’s daily and monthly horoscopes and their growing readership, and we wanted to figure out what could come next. We ignored practicality for a moment—obviously, it was Pisces season—and dreamed up something entirely new.

“Shazam but for your sign” didn’t go very far. Instead, we started to build the astrology app we all wished we had.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce our sweet little Gemini baby: Astro Guide, an astrology app that goes beyond your daily horoscopes to give you cosmic insights that enables you to better your life and your relationships.

At VICE, we know good astrology doesn’t pretend to be a science or spirituality, but functions as a tool for self awareness and reflection—“cosmic wellness,” if you will. Astro Guide, which includes our daily, weekly, and monthly sun sign horoscopes, works as a tool for self-care and self-expression tailored to users’ moon and rising signs.

While we planned this app to be personalized to each person’s individual sign to get a more intimate experience, we also knew from the beginning that we wanted it to help bolster our connections with loved ones. The app offers astrological insights on how to better communicate and be present for your friends or partners. And we also created a compatibility wheel to view how any two signs relate to one another.

To pull all of this off, we’ve assembled a team of astrologers led by Annabel Gat, including Randon Rosenbohm, Priya Kale, Lexi Ferguson, and Ashley Otero. We believe it takes real, human astrologers to write horoscopes that can have real meaning in our lives. Our goal is to carefully explain the transits behind our insights, so that even when we dive into more complicated astrological concepts, you can continue to strengthen your own astrological knowledge while also getting the crucial context to help guide you through your day.

We take the subject of astrology, and our readers, seriously, and this app reflects that. As we like to say at the office, we don’t joke about astrology, but we do make astrology-based jokes! We hope you’ll celebrate Gemini season by having fun along with us as we release this extremely chill and freakishly accurate tool to help deepen our relationships and enrich our everyday lives.

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.