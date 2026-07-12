Introducing the ‘Pitch-A-Friend’ Dating Trend That Lets Your Friends Play Matchmaker

There’s a new dating trend going around that allows your friends to involve themselves in your love life. Honestly? I’m all for it.

The “pitch a friend” dating trend is taking the dating world by storm. Fewer singles are swiping on apps, while more are flocking to in-person meetings, including the “pitch a friend” event. At such gatherings, friends will get on stage in front of a room full of singles and present their friend as a dating prospect. Think: a PowerPoint presentation of your most flattering photos, narrated by the people who know you best.

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“The ‘pitch a friend’ dating trend is so fun. It brings the energy of third spaces and community into dating, which can sometimes feel like a compartmentalized, solitary experience you navigate alone or on your phone,” says Julie Nguyen, a certified dating coach at Hily Dating App. “I’m a huge advocate for anything that makes dating feel authentic and exciting again.”

But why, exactly, are singles turning to such events—and how can you pitch a friend on a more “low-key” level? Let’s explore our options, shall we?

Why Are Singles Turning to ‘Pitch-a-Friend’ Events?

Speaking from experience, most of us are tired of swiping on dating apps. Before I met my boyfriend, who I thankfully connected with through a mutual friend, I wasted years trying to find matches on Hinge and Bumble. Sure, I met some quality people on there, but they were like needles in a haystack. Eventually, it felt more draining than hopeful.

Pich-a-friend events, however? Now that’s a good time—even if you don’t find your match. I would love to hear my friend tell everyone how beautiful and amazing she thinks I am. At the very least, it would be a confidence-boosting evening.

And sometimes, our closest friends know more about what we want/need than we do.

“Singles turning to their friends for help is a smart move because your friends can become invested in your dating life, your goals for love, and your happiness, which makes the process feel more supportive,” says Nguyen. “Your friends also know you and can expand your perspective of what’s possible with dating, because they have their own perspective of your character, values, and what you could be looking for in a relationship beyond your framework.”

How to ‘Pitch a Friend’ Outside of Dating Events

While many cities host these matchmaking events, thankfully, you don’t have to attend a pitch-a-friend gathering to reap the benefits. In fact, you and your friends can pitch each other in your day-to-day lives, whether by setting you up on a double date with their husband and his childhood friend or talking you up to their attractive coworker.

“This is where your friend can operate like a low-key matchmaker. They can invite you to dinners, gatherings, and events where there will be new people, and naturally introduce or act as a wingman for you,” says Nguyen. “That level of connection feels effortless because it grows out of community instead of pressure. It also takes some of the performance out of dating and lets people get to know each other more organically.”

Not to mention, when you meet someone organically like this, you already experience a foundation of trust. Don’t write off this trend before you give it an honest chance.