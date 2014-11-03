Introducing the Yaybahar: an Acoustic Instrument that Makes Space Age Sounds

Yaybahar by Görkem Şen from Olgu Demir on Vimeo.

Sometimes unexpected projects appear in our inbox, like the Yaybahar, a purely acoustic stringed instument that sounds like a synthesizer. Görkem Şen, the instrument’s creator, plays the instrument by hitting and stroking the horizontal cords with a mallet, plucking and strumming the vertical strings, and drumming on the feet. “Natural source coded materials which are membrane, coiled spring and string working together. Maybe we can say that this is a new bridge system between string and resonant body,” explains director Olgu Demir in the video’s description.

Videos by VICE

Check it out in the video above, and in the stills below:

Have a project to submit? Email us at editor@thecreatorsproject.com.

Related:

Touch-Sensitive Instrument Turns Music Loops Into Expressive Light Sequences

Artist Turns Tattoo Into An Experimental Instrument

A Guide To Björk’s Custom Biophilia Instruments