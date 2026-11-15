Introducing ‘Whelming,’ One of the Most Insufferable Dating Trends Yet

If you’ve ever used the dating apps, you likely know just how…interesting…some people can be on there. The apps tend to bring out both the best and worst of modern daters. Most people attempt to show off their highlight reel, using their best photos and most charming responses; yet some push this facade a bit too far, ultimately coming off as inauthentic or off-putting.

For example, someone who is “whelming” their matches—i.e., “venting” but really bragging about how many other dating app users they’re talking to—likely falls into the second category. They might think they’re impressing other dating app users, but really, they’re likely turning them away.

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What Is ‘Whelming’ in Dating?

“Whelming” is basically the dating-app version of humble bragging, where you’re trying (too hard) to prove to your matches that you have plenty of options. For example, you might say, “Ugh, sorry for my relayed response. It’s so hard to keep up with all these conversations…”

*rolls eyes*

Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, expresses her distaste for the rather insufferable trend, warning singles not to engage in it.

“‘Whelming’ is when you match with someone on an app and/or are on a date with someone, and they will not stop ‘complaining’ about their other matches/dates/overflowing inbox,” she shares. “It is a pretty obnoxious trend because you shouldn’t be talking to one person about another when it comes to dating. Although you may be overwhelmed, it actually comes across as bragging.”

Unfortunately, “whelmers” likely assume this behavior will earn them respect and admiration, but realistically, it typically does quite the opposite. And even if you are burnt out from your dating app interactions, complaining to one of your said matches probably won’t solve your issue.

“When it comes to dating apps, a lot of people seem to have this fatigue over the amount of ‘choices’ they have,” Trombetti says. “Again, this is not something you should do though. It can really hurt another person’s feelings and make them feel undervalued.”

Stop Whelming Your Matches

We get it: You’re just so exhausted from keeping up with your countless dating app matches. But humble-bragging about this issue will likely turn people away.

“It is a turnoff because it can be extremely rude,” says Trombetti. “If you are ‘whelming,’ you are not getting to know the potential match in front of you, and you also may come across like you have so many options that you don’t need them.”

Even if you have positive intentions and really are just overwhelmed by the number of conversations, don’t share this reservation with your other matches. It will likely either annoy, hurt, or offend them.

“If you find yourself doing this, then you need to limit your matches/time on the apps,” Trombetti recommends. “If you truly are feeling overwhelmed, then stop going on the apps so often and just focus on one or two connections at a time.”

On the other hand, if you’re on the receiving end of “whelming,” either communicate your frustration, set a boundary, or move on from them. Clearly, there are enough matches to go around.