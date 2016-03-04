Investigation into Germany’s 2006 World Cup Bid Doesn’t Prove or Rule Out Bribery

An investigation into whether Germany bribed its way into hosting the 2006 World Cup came to a conclusion today, though not a satisfactory one: the answer is maybe. Independent investigators traced a suspicious €6.7 million payment from the German Football Federation (DFB) to FIFA in April 2005, but tight-lipped witnesses prevented them from determining outright if the money was used for bribery, according to the Daily Mail. However, the investigation report didn’t rule out the possibility of corruption, either.

“We cannot prove that votes were bought, but we cannot rule this out either,” it said.



The 380-page report, released by international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, followed the money’s movement from bank account to bank account, and found that it ultimately ended up in the account of Mohamed bin Hammam, a former FIFA executive committee member. In 2011, bin Hammam was banned from all football-related activity for life after being proven guilty of bribery during a FIFA presidential election.

FIFA released a statement welcoming the report, claiming that its own investigation “has been hampered by the fact that key witnesses were not willing to answer questions or provide documents.” It seemed a rare moment of self-criticism from soccer’s world governing body—at least until the line “FIFA maintains its victim status in all investigations.” By all measures, it sounds like business as usual at FIFA. It’s unclear how an alleged recipient of a bribe would be a victim of receiving money, but that’s their stance and they’re sticking to it.