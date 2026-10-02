Invincible VS Confirms Next DLC Fighter

Invincible VS has a big update right around the corner that will be delivering the fighting game’s 21st playable character.

Angstrom Levy Joins Invincible VS on October 13

Invincible VS released back in April of 2026 and the game has continued to grow with a handful of balancing and content updates since its launch. The fighting game features an impressive roster full of characters inspired by the comic series and animate adaptation and it’s about to get even larger.

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Invincible VS will add yet another fighter on October 13 and bring the roster up to 21 playable characters for players who have purchased access to all the DLC characters.

Angstrom Levy is joining Invincible VS on October 13 as the third DLC fighter and 21st playable character, bringing his multiversal mayhem to the roster as part of Season 2. If you like thinking a few steps ahead, setting traps and keeping your opponents guessing, you’re going to want to get to know Angstrom.

Angstrom is a zoning-focused fighter with a strong emphasis on setups and strategy. His portals can be used offensively, defensively and for mobility, giving you plenty of options for controlling the battlefield. Place them carefully and you can even turn them into traps, creating some nasty surprises for opponents who aren’t paying attention.

Angstrom can also summon and command orbs. His portals and orbs have unique interactions that give fighters even more ways to manipulate the fight, pressure opponents and experiment with different setups.

“We’ve had a blast bringing Angstrom’s multiversal powers into Invincible VS, and we can’t wait to see what you do with them. Whether you’re using portals to escape pressure, setting a trap for an unsuspecting opponent or finding your own ridiculous combinations with his orbs, there’s a lot to discover once you start getting comfortable with his toolkit.”

Fighting game enthusiasts who are attending Evo France this month can get an early hands-on with Angstrom Levy before the character officially releases on October 13.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Invincible VS news and updates when the next patch officially arrives.

Invincible VS is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.