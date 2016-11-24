Invite Us Over This Thanksgiving Weekend

It’s Thanksgiving in the US, and whether you’re celebrating or not, I know what your’e thinking: I wish there was something to watch! Well..

Fuck, I can’t do it. I can’t do this bullshit hard sell. I’m supposed to be telling you that there’s a ton of footage from our 72 hour stream availble to watch but… the truth is that there are a thousand things you could be doing with your time off today (if you’re one of the lucky ones with time off): There’s the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day stream; there are the football games, if (like VICE Sports’ Kevin Trahan) you still tune in despite the various concern around the sport these days; there’s every great show you’ve been meaning to watch but haven’t had the time or chance to (for me: Westworld, Stranger Things, Luke Cage—I know, I know); and there’s the, uh, dinner conversation, too.

Videos by VICE

But listen. We’re pretty good. And since our entire #Waypoint72 launch stream has been archived over on our YouTube channel, you can spend the entire day watching us playing games.

“72 hours of games!” you say, and I say “Well, yeah, and 72 games too.” “72 games too? That’s a lot of games!” You say, unsure of where the hell to even begin. That’s fair. That’s fair. So here are some suggestions of where to start:

Anime

Did you know that Waypoint’s own Patrick Klepek loves anime? He adores it.

Just Blaze

The man who helped design the blueprint for modern hip hop, Just Blaze, swung by to talk about the good things: The music of Yuzo Koshiro, arcade cabinets, Johnny Vignocchi, and tricking parents into getting you games.

Giant Bomb Beats Up A Millionaire

Speaking of Johnny V, our friends over at Giant Bomb swung through to play… well, Who Wants To Beat Up a Millionaire. Sorry/not sorry. (We also played a much better Dreamcast game, ChuChu Rocket!



Dungeon World with Dungeon Master Adam Koebel

Imagine a fantasy version of the United States: Our economic and foreign policies are in the hands of people who have the best interests of everyone at heart. We’re willing and able to tackle difficult questions of race, class, gender, and sexuality. We’re devoted to saving our planet from environmental catastrophe.

Okay, now imagine a second version of Fantasy America: One where the Waypoint staff teams up to take on an evil necromancer. One where John Carpenter-style synth songs are imbued with Magical powers. A fantasy America with giant skeleton birds, and also skeleton baseball games, and also skeletons who can sense farts. There’s… there’s lots of skeletons in this thing, in retrospect.

The Bodega Boys Themselves: Desus and Mero

I’m not going to lie. When Desus and Mero swung by and said they hand’t played a Gears of War game since Gears 2, but wanted to check out Horde mode in Gears 4, I was… concerned. I didn’t want my dudes to look washed live on Twitch. But they went hard. Members of the hive, be proud: The brand is strong.

Eric Pope Presents: Mr. Bones

<span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”></span>

I… Man I don’t… Just watch this nonsense. Just… Just watch it.

Patrick Klepek Suffers Through Superman 64 As I Fall Asleep On The Couch

The only thing that would make this segment better is if we had footage of every disappointed child who first experienced this game back when it came out in 1999.

Or…

Phew. Okay. That’s a lot. I know. But there’s even more. If you’re lucky enough to have not only today but tomorrow off too, then why not dig in and start from the very beginning:

Regardless, here’s hoping your Thanksgiving has been solid so far. And if not, here’s to it getting a little bit better.