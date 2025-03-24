‘InZOI’ Has Done the Impossible; It Has Dethroned ‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ as the Most Wishlisted Game on Steam

I never thought we’d see the day that hype for Hollow Knight Silksong would be beaten by a life simulation game. And yet, here we are. InZOI is just a few days away from its Early Access release, and it just claimed a feat that most would have deemed to be impossible. According to the Steam Wishlisting feature, InZOI is now officially the most wishlisted game on the platform. I don’t know how long this is going to last, but life simulation fans are eating good for now.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Seems Like Players Are Ready to ‘Inzoi’ Themselves Playing a New Life Simulation Game

I had the chance to dive into InZOI for about a week, and I can see why folks are excited about it. Its vibrant visuals, paired with the ability to directly control the characters players create, are about to make the role-playing scene explode. It’s got plenty of content and lots to look forward to. Especially with the massive roadmap that the development team has put out. But most importantly, it has a release date; March 28, 2025. While Hollow Knight: Silksong was ‘technically’ supposed to release in 2023, we’re still waiting for any snippet of news.

Videos by VICE

There have been some cryptic teases at Silksong news over the past few weeks. But, at this point, InZOI is winning the race on a few different fronts. It’s actually playable, albeit in Early Access. It has content plans and plenty of shiny things for players to lose their minds over. It has extreme bouts of nihilism, and I can dig that. But I think most importantly, fans are eager for something different. Games like The Sims have dominated the life-simulation genre for countless years. Some proper competition may be enough to finally get the team behind the game to do something new.

InZOI, as it currently stands, feels like The Sims-lite, as there are some features missing from this game that have been available forever in other titles. But as it stands, it’s an extremely competent game that has plenty of room to grow. It also shows that plenty of folks are willing to come out of the woodwork for something new and exciting. Even if that means that one of the most anticipated games of all time has to take a backseat to the new kid in class.