‘InZOI’ Is Coming Out in Early Access Next Month, and I Don’t Want To Hear a Thing About ‘The Sims’

Full disclosure: it genuinely surprises me that InZOI is coming out in Early Access next month. It’s been precariously sitting at “Some time nearing the end of March” for a while, and admittedly, I had a feeling we’d get a last-minute delay announcement. But, Krafton’s finally giving us a game I’ve been eagerly waiting for since its reveal! …And, yes, InZOI inevitably has a mountain to climb named The Sims.

The official date is March 28, so for all my fellow life sim fans, we’ll be eating good this time next month! So, let’s answer the obvious question most people will have. “Okay, so how is InZOI not just The Sims?” In an interview with PC Gamer, InZOI‘s director, Hyungjun Kim, defined the core differences between the two titles.

“InZOI is designed to allow players to freely shape the life they desire, using various creative tools. To achieve this, we have a realistic visual style powered by Unreal Engine 5, in-depth customization features, and AI-driven creative tools. We hope that players explore these features to bring their imaginations to life, become their own protagonists and live in those worlds.”

while I’m wary of the implementation of ai in ‘inzoi,’ I’m willing to trust krafton

Knowing a major piece of InZOI involves “AI-driven creative tools” admittedly makes me a little nervous. But, if its main implementation is strictly for players to craft their own unique playgrounds? I guess that’s not too egregious. In theory, it’s meant to give your “Zois” emergent personalities. As well as making your experience entirely yours.

Honestly, I’m willing to give Krafton the benefit of the doubt here. I’m vehemently against most usages of AI in games. But, there are very specific circumstances when it could be a player-specific benefit to elevate the whole game. InZOI is also hosting a pre-launch showcase on March 19 to let players see all the incoming exciting features. If you’ll be joining me on the hype train, I want to make one thing clear. We aren’t doing any reductive comparisons to The Sims. Both games can exist and thrive in their own spaces!