‘InZOI’ Is Releasing at an Extremely Reasonable Price, Has a Great Roadmap, and Dropped a Cool Demo

So, InZOI is coming out in Early Access on March 27. However, the new life sim phenomenon has a lot going on leading to its release. Starting with InZOI: Creative Studio, which is a demo featuring the game’s Character Studio and Building Studio. Everyone will be able to download the demo on March 22, but you can grab an early demo key by watching select Twitch streamers play the game!

“inZOI offers a wide range of creative systems that enable players to create outfits and furniture, customize accessories, and access features such as Facial Capture, Motion Capture, Photo Studio, Edit City, and the Event System. inZOI will support a sales system and crowd management for an enhanced gameplay experience, with modding and new cities coming to the game in future updates,” a press release confirms.

“During Early Access, inZOI will be available at a price of $39.99. Further, all updates and DLC for inZOI will be free with purchase of the game until full release. As inZOI’s development roadmap rolls out over time, upcoming content will bring freelance jobs, ghost play, a Southeast Asian-inspired cat island ‘Kucingku,’ swimming pools and the ability to swim, a family tree, new professions, and more.”

Screenshot: KRAFTON

“To celebrate the Early Access launch with the inZOI community, KRAFTON is launching the ‘What’s Your inZOI Story?’ campaign. Running from 5:00pm PDT on March 19 to April 16, the event will select winners among participants who complete given missions, and those who participate in the vote will have the chance to receive a reward. More details on ‘What’s Your inZOI Story?’ can be found on the event website here.”

You know, I’m almost… intimidated by how well InZOI is turning out. I’ll admit that. In the back of my mind, I halfway expected something of a disaster. But, everything’s looking pretty sharp. inZOI Studio and KRAFTON are making sure the game starts its lifespan in style! I will say: I might have to build some “test homes” in the Creative Studio. The trailer made that aspect super appealing to me.