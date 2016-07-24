IOC Will Not Issue Blanket Ban of Russian Athletes, Leaves Decision to IFs

So here’s key part of IOC decision. No total ban for Russia, left to IFs based on these criteria pic.twitter.com/e343YaFrsZ

— Dan Roan (@danroan) July 24, 2016

After prolonged deliberations on whether or not Russia’s state-run doping scandal should disqualify the country from this summer’s Olympics in Rio, the International Olympic Committee decided against a blanket ban on Russian athletes today, the Associated Press reports.

The decision is not without its stipulations, as the committee has left international federations in charge of whether or not they choose to accept Russian athletes within their sports. The IOC set forth some conditions (above) that ensure that Russian athletes will be held under extra scrutiny, including a ban on any athletes who have ever been caught doping.

IOC: Russia “not allowed to enter any athlete for the Olympic Games Rio 2016 who has ever been sanctioned for doping”

— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 24, 2016

The IOC has BANNED the Russian doping whistle blower from the Olympics.

Yulia Stepanova can’t compete as neutral athlete in Rio.#RoadToRio

— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 24, 2016

From the WADA/McLaren report

Number of Russian disappearing positive test results by sportpic.twitter.com/8pgUA38EJK

— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 24, 2016

The decision puts a tremendous amount of weight on the shoulders of the international federations—non-governmental organizations that govern each sport in accordance with IOC standards—just 12 days before competition starts. The IOC has advised the IFs to reverse their typical presumption-of-innocence approach to anti-doping records, and will have to subject athletes to a higher burden of proof before permitting them to compete.

The IOC has to make a decision. Delegating decision making to IFs will create inconsistency and procedural chaos.

— Gregory Ioannidis (@LawTop20) July 24, 2016

So we won’t know how many of Russia’s 387-strong Olympic team will actually qualify for Rio for 12 days. Games start in 12 days. Farcical

— Dan Roan (@danroan) July 24, 2016

This news comes on the heels of the International Paralympic Committee opening suspension proceedings on Russian Paralympic athletes, which the New York Times reported will lead to their own blanket ban—a move that many said would be reflected by their Olympic counterpart. However, today’s ruling indicates otherwise.

In continuance with the International Association of Athletics Federations decision on July 17, however, the ruling to ban the Russian track and field athletes will be upheld.