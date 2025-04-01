iOS 19 Rumored to Leave the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max Behind

We’re a ways away from the release of iOS 19, since iOS 18 was released on September 16, 2024. But an interesting tidbit has floated into the rumor mill via 9to5Mac that says three iPhone models—big sellers in their day—won’t get iOS 19 when it’s expected to release in September of this year.

The rumor comes from a “private and anonymous account on X that regularly shares accurate information about Apple’s software platforms,” according to 9to5Mac’s Chance Miller.

iOS 18 will be their last os

Apple is well-known for its years-long support of older iPhones. They get the new software releases, most of the new software features, and they keep running as smoothly for years and years. It’s almost a running joke with myself that I keep noticing friends still using iPhone 8s and iPhone XRs because they just keep running.

Juxtapose that to the Androids I used for years and years that would bloat up and grow finicky, no matter how many Android gurus’ tips I tried to stem the bloat. It’s why I finally, after years of stubborn resistance, switched to Apple in 2018.

Fighting words, I know. One day in the future, people will divide up humanity’s early 21st-century schism between Android and iPhone devotees in the way we now view the sectarian English Civil War.

The iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max hit shelves in October 2018. When iOS 19 releases, the three sibling phones will be seven years old, which is about the age at which Apple begins leaving them in the dust. The iPhone 8 family, for instance, didn’t get iOS 18 support, either.

If you’ve got an XR, XS, or XS Max, you’ll enjoy all the perks and updates to iOS 18 for the next six months. After that, you’ll have to get either a newer iPhone or do without the newest major releases of iOS.