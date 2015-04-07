Travel The Faces of Iowa Monster Arm Wrestling By Bruce Gilden April 7, 2015, 12:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard All photographs by Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos Tagged:Arm Wrestling, bruce gilden, Iowa, magnum, Photo, Photos, portraits, The Magic Hour Issue, v22n4, Vice Blog, VICE Magazine, Volume 22 Issue 4 Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Terrifying Photos of Train Surfers and Turbine Climbers 06.19.24 By Nick Thompson I Went to the Ballarat Psychic Expo at a Table Tennis Centre 06.06.24 By Claire Sullivan All the Best Outfits at Ecco2k and Yung Lean’s Sydney Show 06.04.24 By Arielle Richards The Beauty, Gore and Unadulterated Smut of a 25-Year-Old Woman’s Relationships 05.29.24 By Arielle Richards