The iPhone 16 Pro Will Come in ‘Desert Titanium’ (Which Looks Like Bronze)

The iPhone 16 Pro is looming on the horizon, and with it comes the speculation of a new color option. According to leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro will be available in a very demure new color likely called Desert Titanium, which so far seems like a fancy way to say bronze. That will replace the current Blue Titanium option.

Leaker Sonny Dickson shared images on X of dummy units in various colors—Natural, White, Black, and Desert. All of which had the titanium tag at the end. Desert is a little bronze, maybe a matte brown with a little bit of a sheen to it.

Apple fans across social media seemed a little bummed out, longing for the days when phones came in flashier, more vibrant colors. The bright reds and yellows and mint greens of a few years ago have all been pushed aside for more natural earthy tones of a 1970s living room.

Various iPhone leaks haven’t just shown off a potential new color. Rumored features include a 6.3 inch display for the Pro and a 6.9 inch display for the Pro Max, along with longer battery life. They’ll also feature a tetra-prism telephoto camera and will be loaded with iOS 18.

Again, all of this is just rumor, but the leaked images are hard to deny. We won’t officially find out until the next Apple event, which is expected sometime in mid-September.