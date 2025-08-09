Orange You Glad the iPhone 17 Pro Might Come in… Orange?

Well, I wouldn’t have believed it even if it’d sprung up like Linus’ Great Pumpkin and ambushed the whole Peanuts gang. Apple’s always had a playful side. We just haven’t seen much of it in the past couple of decades.

Alongside the expected slate of grays, silvers, blacks, whites, and potentially even a very dark blue, or some pick-and-choose combination of them, Apple leaker Majin Bu showed off an alleged iPhone 17 Pro in what they claim is a new color to be offered when it goes on sale this fall.

Not quite burnt orange, it has a matte finish that looks a bit dull, as if someone had toasted it briefly. Setting 3 on the toaster, no higher. Whether you like it or not is up to you, but the comments under the leaked video are pretty funny.

iPhone 17 Pro orange looks so good pic.twitter.com/N9ehzP6ldn — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 7, 2025

The Orange iPhone: love it or hate it?

Apple (re)built its reputation on the colorful iMac G3 back in the Y2K era. These Skittle-colored desktop computers wowed everybody and drove sales to such a degree that they revitalized Apple, just years after it’d been circling the drain and in dire straits.

Then, Apple went sleek with the original iPhone in 2007, and the first MacBook Air was introduced in 2008. Apple was now committed to grayscale, industrial designs that pivoted away from the playful colors of the optimistic late ’90s.

Before you kiss your screen—or drop kick it out a window, depending on how you feel about the new, alleged orange color—remember that this isn’t an official sneak peek. Apple hasn’t said anything about the colors that’ll be on offer when it announces the iPhone 17 lineup later this year, likely in September.

Majin Bu’s leak is just that for now: an unofficial whisper, although having something in hand certainly lends credibility. Whether you love it or hate it, the new turn to color is very much in the old-school Apple spirit.