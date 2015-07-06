Iraqi Warplane Accidentally Bombs Baghdad, Killing Seven

A reported “technical problem” with an Iraqi Sukhoi warplane caused a bomb to accidentally fall and explode in eastern Baghdad on Monday, killing at least seven people.

Security spokesman Brigadier General Saad Maan said in a statement the jet was returning from a bombing run when the accident happened, reported AFP.

“One of the bombs became stuck because of a technical problem, and during [the aircraft’s] return to base it fell on three houses in Baghdad Jadida,” he said.

The blast, near the Rasheed airbase also injured at least 25 people, according to the Associated Press.

Iraq bought a batch of second hand Sukhoi Su-25 jets from Russia and Iran last year, as it attempted to boost its air capabilities in its fight against the Islamic State. They are durable aircraft but Iraq’s fleet is reportedly made up of older planes.