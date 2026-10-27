Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Massive Solo Tour, Takes a Brutal Shot at AI: ‘It Can Only Pretend’

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced a massive solo tour, and he took a brutal shot at AI in the announcement.

As shared on social media, the new solo trek will kick off in Europe in June 2027. This is after Iron Maiden wraps a North American run that spring. Dickinson and his solo band will play through the first part of summer and then pick back up in the fall.

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Dickinson comments: “What we do is real, and that’s so important right now. A real drummer, a real bass player, real guitarists, real keyboards – A.I. can only copy; it can only pretend. It can never be in love, and it can never play. This band? They can really play!”

Jun 14: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Jun 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 23: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Jun 25: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia

Jun 26: Belgrade Luka Beograd, Serbia

Jun 28: Sofia Vidas Art Arena, Bulgaria

Jun 29: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Turkiye

Jul 02-04: Cartagena Rock Imperium, Spain

Jul 07: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jul 07-10: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany

Jul 08-11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czechia

Nov 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 12: Helsinki Black Box Jäähalli, Finland

Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 17: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Nov 19: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany

Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 27: Lincoln The Engine Shed, UK

Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 01: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 07: Lyon Le Radiant-Bellevue, France

Dec 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Dec 10: Paris L’Olympia, France

Bruce Dickinson has a new record coming out in 2027

It seems that Bruce Dickinson’s new solo tour will likely be in support of his new record, also on the docket for 2027. The project will be the follow-up to his acclaimed 2024 album The Mandrake Project.

Speaking to VSX earlier this year, Dickinson shared some insight into the new project. He assured fans that it will be very heavy, but won’t be a sequel to his last record. “I’ve got a new record coming out next year, new solo album,” he explained, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “It’s kind of standalone. There’s one song that has a bit of something to do with Mandrake. The album is heavy as s**t.”

“I try to not repeat,” he continued, “Not because it’s bad. You want to move on and put different nuances on things. It’s like, I would say, if you have an amazing girlfriend and you start thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m getting a little bit bored’…just turn the lights down and turn it a different way, and you see a side that you think, ‘Oh, my God, she’s absolutely incredible.’ Just the red light there or the green or whatever, and you see the same person in a different day, in a different light.”

Dickinson then added, “Music is something which you try not to stick too much of a format. I’m within a particular style, for sure. But I try and vary it as much as I can.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip