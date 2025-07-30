Ironic: Pentagram Frontman Bobby Liebling Says He Does Not ‘Listen to Doom Metal’

Pentagram might be considered one of the “Big 4” of doom metal — alongside Candlemass, Saint Vitus, and Trouble — but no one told frontman Bobby Liebling because he says he doesn’t even listen to his own genre.

Recently, Liebling was talking to Kerosene and revealed the surprising information. “Okay, this might be a little shocking here. Actually, I don’t listen to doom metal,” Liebling said, as transcribed by Ultimate Guitar.

Videos by VICE

“People call us ‘Godfathers of doom’ and all that kind of stuff,” he continued. “And I take that completely complimentary, and I’m very gracious and grateful that they like to revere that and then put us in that company, and so forth and so on. But I don’t listen to doom metal at all. I listen to virtually no new metal. I’m not into it. It’s just not my cup of tea. We’re a heavy, hard rock band.”

Liebling was then asked what era of music he dislikes most, and his answer… could have been worse. “The worst trends? I think the ’80s, the hair bands,” he said. “I mean, I love the hair, but that’s it. I don’t like the music, virtually at all, of those bands. And like I said, again, they’re not my cup of tea. You have to be socially acceptable about those. But yeah, the hair bands there are pretty, pretty lousy.”

The new interview comes after Pentagram has been facing some controversy. The band — of which Liebling is the only remaining original member — was scheduled to play some shows in Australia and New Zealand, but Billboard has reported that the promoters are pulling out due to “current allegations” against the band.

“Due to the current allegations surrounding the Pentagram Australian/New Zealand tour – Hardline Media have decided to put this tour on hiatus,” read a statement by Hardline Media. “To be clear, no VISAs have been granted, as has been stated previously by other media. No venues or any staff hitherto are party to these allegations. With great respect, we appreciate your patience and understanding while we manage this situation.”

Bobby Liebling previously served time in prison on abuse and assault convictions

No specifics about the “current allegations” have been shared, but it is common knowledge that in 2017 Liebling was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and physical abuse of a vulnerable adult. It was later revealed that his 87-year-old mother was the victim.

Liebling maintained his innocence on the assault charge, but pleaded guilty to charges of abuse and neglect. He was later sentenced to 18 months behind bars and three years on probation. At this time, Pentagram doesn’t seem to have commented on the situation.