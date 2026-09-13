Ironmouse Fortnite Skin Release Date Confirmed – All Bundle Items

The Ironmouse Fortnite skin release date has officially been confirmed. The popular VTuber is joining the battle royale’s Icon Series with two Outfits, multiple Emotes, a Pickaxe, and more. Here is everything included in the upcoming Ironmouse Bundle and when it will be available.

Ironmouse Fortnite Skin Officially Announced

Screenshot: Epic Games, Ironmouse

Ironmouse is officially joining the Fortnite Icon Series on September 18, 2026. The popular streamer revealed the collaboration with a new teaser trailer showing off her upcoming Pickaxe.

Videos by VICE

This is not the first time Ironmouse has appeared in Fortnite. The popular VTuber previously joined the battle royale during Chapter 7 Season 3 with her own Ironmouse Sprite. However, the upcoming Icon Series collaboration marks the first time players will be able to equip Ironmouse as a playable Outfit.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games has not shared a full look at every cosmetic yet, Ironmouse’s manager teased that players will be impressed with what the developer has created for the collaboration: “You guys have no idea what Fortnite has created for her skins.”

All Ironmouse Fortnite Bundle Items

Screenshot: X @FN_Assist

The Fortnite Ironmouse Icon Series Bundle will reportedly include two Outfits or styles and at least four additional cosmetic items. This information comes from dataminers, who shared early information about the upcoming crossover.

Here is everything that will be included in the Ironmouse Fortnite bundle according to leaks:

Two Ironmouse Outfits or styles

Two Emotes

One Pickaxe

One Guitar

Additional unannounced cosmetic items

Here is an image of what the Ironmouse Fortnite pickaxe will look like when it’s released on September 18:

Screenshot: X @ironmouse

It is currently unclear whether Ironmouse will receive two separate skins or a single Outfit featuring an alternate style. Epic Games has also not revealed the names of the individual cosmetics. We will update this section once the complete Ironmouse Fortnite Bundle is shown.

When Is Ironmouse Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Ironmouse Fortnite skin release date is Friday, September 18, 2026. The Icon Series cosmetics are expected to become available through the Item Shop when it refreshes, although an exact release time has not yet been announced.

Players should be able to purchase the Ironmouse cosmetics individually or together in a discounted bundle. The collab should go live during the shop refresh at 5pm or 8 pm ET. However trying to figure out when that is in each time zone can be a bit confusing.

For your convenience, here is an easy-to-read time table when the Ironmouse bundle goes live in every region:

Ironmouse Fortnite Skin Release Times

Region Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 PM September 18 Mountain Time (MT) 6:00 PM September 18 Central Time (CT) 7:00 PM September 18 Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 PM September 18 Brazil Time (BRT) 9:00 PM September 18 British Summer Time (BST) 1:00 AM September 19 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 2:00 AM September 19 India Standard Time (IST) 5:30 AM September 19 Japan Standard Time (JST) 9:00 AM September 19 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00 AM September 19 New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 12:00 PM September 19

This is only an estimate, though, and the final price could be different depending on how many additional items are included.