Is a Human Version of Your Pet the Ultimate Date? These People Think So.

On today’s segment of “wtf is going on with society?”, we are exploring the idea of…well, dating the human version of our pets.

Yes, you read that right. According to a recent survey by MetLife Pet Insurance, 31% of pet owners who used AI to generate a human version of their pet said they would date the result.

I want to make it very clear that I am not included in that 31%.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, you might be wondering where this idea even came from. To which, I’d respond with the most obvious culprit: TikTok.

What Is the AI Pet to Human Trend on TikTok?

TikTok has been having a field day with this one. Apparently, you can ask ChatGPT to create a human version of your pet. Many TikTok users have shared their own examples, some of which are super creepy.

Now, I guess some of the results create “attractive” human versions of pets—so much so that some of the pet owners actually admitted to wanting to date said AI-generated humans. Uhhhhh.

Our Emotional Connection to Our Pets

Humanizing our pets is one thing, but viewing them through a romantic lens is quite another. Which begs the question…are we more reliant on our pets for emotional fulfillment than we are on our partners? And…is that a bad thing?

“Emotional connections between pets and humans can run deep,” MetLife Pet Insurance reported in their survey. “Over one-third (38%) said they rely on their pet more than any human relationship. This trend was stronger among Gen Z (43%) than Gen X/baby boomers (38%) and millennials (35%).”

Additionally, 57% of pet owners say “I love you” to their pet multiple times a day.

I mean…duh. Who doesn’t?!

However, taking it one step further, 77% feel their pet offers better emotional support than their previous human partner.

Yikes. That says a lot about the people we date today.

With one in seven saying they’ve previously tried visualizing their pet as a human, this adds a layer of strangeness to the above stats. To humanize your pet and then consider them as a dating partner…I can’t really get behind that trend.

“Of those who did, 31% admitted they would be interested in dating the human version of their pet,” MetLife Pet Insurance revealed. “Millennials (34%) and Gen X/baby boomers (33%) were the most likely to say they’d do so, while Gen Z was the least likely (24%). Dog owners (33%) and cat owners (31%) were nearly neck and neck on this idea, but generational differences revealed more interesting trends.”

On the other hand, however, about 2 in 5 pet owners said their pet would be a “walking red flag” if they were human.

I mean, that’s certainly true for my cat, who is also my biggest bully.

Anyway, this is obviously a harmless trend. However, it reveals the lack of emotional fulfillment in today’s dating world. Maybe being a “crazy cat lady” isn’t the worst fate.