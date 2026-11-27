Alcohol has been helping people get naked with strangers for centuries. Helping them have good sex? That’s arguable.

A drink before a first date or a hookup can make the idea of taking your clothes off in front of someone new feel much less intimidating. Alcohol lowers your inhibitions, after all. The unfortunate trade-off is that it’s also a depressant, and the more you drink, the harder it can be for your body to cooperate once you’re actually having sex.

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“By cutting out alcohol, you may experience increased sensitivity and arousal, improved stamina, and better overall sexual health,” dietitian Chloe McLeod told Body+Soul. She added that improvements in sleep and energy can begin within days of giving up drinking.

What’s especially strange is how differently your brain and body can respond to drinking.

In a 2011 study published in Hormones and Behavior, University of Washington researchers gave women alcohol until their blood alcohol concentration reached 0.10%, then measured their sexual arousal in a lab. The women who drank alcohol said they felt just as sexually aroused as the sober participants, even though their bodies showed lower levels of physical arousal.

Granted, the study involved just 64 women, but it raises some questions about alcohol’s reputation for improving sex. You might feel ready to get laid while your body has other ideas. Men are familiar with their own version of this, especially anyone who’s experienced the unfortunate phenomenon known as whiskey d*ck.

Is Alcohol Ruining Your Sex Life Without You Even Realizing It?

Sex isn’t the only thing that can improve when you stop drinking. In 2018, University of Sussex researchers surveyed people who’d completed Dry January, and 71% of respondents said they were sleeping better. Another 67% reported having more energy after a month without alcohol.

“The simple act of taking a month off alcohol helps people drink less in the long term,” psychologist Richard de Visser said at the time.

And frankly, it’s easier to imagine wanting sex when you’re well-rested and not spending your Sunday morning trying to remember what you even said last night.

Americans are also starting to question how much they really want alcohol in their lives. According to a July 2025 Gallup poll, only 54% of adults said they drink, the lowest figure Gallup has recorded in nearly 30 years. More people are questioning the health effects, too. In 2015, 28% believed moderate drinking was harmful. By 2025, it was 53%, including nearly two-thirds of adults under 35.

To be fair, having a glass of wine with dinner doesn’t mean you’re doomed to terrible sex. The women in the arousal study were drinking far more than that, and the effects of alcohol depend on how much you consume.

If you’re used to having a few drinks before sex, though, it could be interesting to find out how things feel without them. Dry January is coming up, but there’s no reason you have to wait until January to give it a try.