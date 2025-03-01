Is Alexa Bliss Joining The Wyatt Sicks on ‘WWE SmackDown’?

It appears The Wyatt Sicks are about to gain a new member. On WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss blindsided Roxanne Perez after her match with the Abigail DDT. The Wyatt Sicks then appeared in a glitch. WWE hasn’t shied away from theories that Bliss is the missing member of the group. At the Royal Rumble, she entered the ring holding a Lily doll that she tossed aside. This doll is different, though — it features the number six in one of her eyes.

Alexa Bliss’ Affiliation With the Wyatt Sicks

Since then, her on-screen appearances have involved the group in some way whether it’s a glitch or some sort of hint. When she took a leave of absence in 2023 she was still a heel character channeling her dark side. It makes sense for her to continue that with her return instead of scrapping it altogether. Neither Bliss nor the Wyatt Sicks have directly mentioned it, but it’s starting to appear like she’ll have more of a direct role, unlike Braun Strowman.

When the Wyatt Sicks dropped onto the scene, they spent weeks teasing their new members. One of their cryptic videos used the code UEDNJ51A which fans deciphered to mean Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and the number six. The “A” stood out to fans who put two and two together it might mean Bliss.

Since then, there’s been no indication that a sixth member even exists, with some theorizing it’s reserved for the late Bray Wyatt. However, with Bliss back on the scene looking as witchy as ever, it’s reigniting conspiracies. Bliss worked closely with Wyatt during the pandemic and they became great friends outside of WWE.

“I’m just in shock. Extremely heartbroken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is,’ she wrote on X at the time of his passing. “An amazing [and] kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham.”

