Is Allen Iverson the Only Person in America with ‘Troy’ in His Top 5 Movies?

Allen Iverson wrote a long piece at the Players’ Tribune this morning that was at times poignant, insightful, hilarious, and somewhat inexplicable. You should head over and read the whole thing because it is, above all else, extremely entertaining. He wades into the Jordan vs. LeBron debate (“We’re talking about Mike, O.K.?? We’re talking about Black Jesus himself.”), his love of drawing, and The Process (he’s down with it), among other things.

He also presented a series of Top 5s, including his Top 5 NBA players (excluding himself), rappers, and movies. Today, I would like to talk to you about Allen Iverson’s Top 5 movies. They are as follows:

TOP FIVE ALL-TIME MOVIES (EXCLUDING HEAT):

CASINO

HOODLUM

DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS

LAW-ABIDING CITIZEN

TROY

Now look, ranking movies is a tricky thing. Do you separate them into categories? Maybe you value a particular director more than others, different strokes for different folks, etc. But still, I think if we polled every American who has ever watched the movie Troy, it’s entirely possible Allen Iverson would be the only person who included it in their Top 5 movies. Of all time. Not, like, Top 5 movies I watched yesterday, or Top 5 hungover movies, or Top 5 movies with Brad Pitt playing a legendary greek warrior with one glaring and ultimately fatal, somehow, weakness. Top 5 movies of all time.



To be fair to AI, his all-time favorite movie is Heat—four out of six of his favorite movies are one word films, apparently he’s not a Seagal fan—and Heat is a fine film; Val Kilmer is an underrated craftsman. I just simply cannot fathom, of all the movies you could possibly pick to throw in your top 5, landing on or anywhere nearTroy.

But here’s the thing when you ask Allen Iverson a question: The Answer will never be wrong.