Is Being a Functioning Stoner a Myth or a Reality?

When Snoop Dogg sang, “Smoke weed everyday” in his famous 2000 song, he meant it. The rapper allegedly smokes up 150 joints on a given day, and even has his own personal blunt roller who is handsomely paid for the job. Even for an experienced stoner, that’s a bit too much. If I had to smoke 150 joints and show up somewhere, you can bet your ass I am never getting anywhere.

Smoking up on a daily basis is quite the norm for a lot of young people in India now. Gone are the days where “the stoner” was the epitome of lackadaisical behaviour, devoid of life goals, parked on a couch with a bong, and clueless to his surroundings. The modern-day stoner is functional – which means they are high as a kite, but nary a soul around them is wise about the fact.

A functioning stoner can really be defined in two ways technically. One is the stoner who smokes up through the day, spacing the high much like their willingness to live, and second is the stoner who needs a joint ready before undertaking any task, from the minutest task like jogging to the most important life-altering events like a job interview.

The fact that marijuana use leads to sedentary behaviour has already been debunked by science. In fact, in some cases, people who get stoned prefer getting out and doing things more, instead of just being set in one place like a rock. So now that that argument is out of the window, what are the pros and cons of smoking weed like popping candy?

The Benefits

For a lot of stoners, getting high helps them get in the zone and hyper focus on one particular task that needs their attention the most.

People who smoke the sativa strain of marijuana have more energy and feel a creative boost. Indica on the other hand is for relaxation.

You can keep your daily anxiety and those pesky over-analysing thoughts at ease by nursing a joint.

This is the state in which most artists would love you to consume their content tbh.

The Drawbacks

The flipside of focusing on something too hard is that you tend to forget other basic shit like breakfast or a shower.

The munchies, while welcome, can lead to unnecessary eating and stomach bugs when you tend to come down from the high.

Stoner breath, much like smoker breath, is a thing. And your clothes and your fingers will end up smelling like you were in a farm burning literal weeds.

The long term effects of weed on your brain are still being debated, but research also points to the fact that it is reversible, again based on how much damage has already happened. And such cases are far in between.

What Do The Functional Stoners Feel

I smoke a joint when I wake up around 7 am. By the time I leave, I have made another one and I usually smoke it on the way to work, around 10:30 am. I work in advertising at an MNC and I largely have creative designs or ideas to make or get made. Then I smoke a joint in my car around 2:30 pm, work some more, and roll one as soon as I reach home around 6 pm. Then I chill, meet friends, and smoke up some more. Then it’s dinner time and I go to bed reading or watching something. Rinse and repeat.



It’s really hard for me to focus or sit still. Weed helps me to sit still and focus. Music sounds MUCH better. I’m not as aggressive as a person and I am able to tolerate this fucking heat in Delhi slightly better if I’m stoned. Food tastes nicer, I’m not as anxious. What else could a compressed ball of anxiety or manic energy ask for really?

– Rajat, 31, Advertiser



– Vikram, 30, Marketing Professional



– Rocky, 44, Musician



It’s been over a year now that I’ve got it under control and I’m way more active physically and mentally. I do use a pure CBD oil when I have body pains or an occasional trouble sleeping but it’s always my last resort approach. What got me so hooked to it was that I didn’t like what I was doing [in life], but weed helped numb that debilitating emotion, making it a lot more bearable to get through my day. Instead of fixing the root of my issue, I was treating the symptoms instead.

– Maya, 30, Tech Founder



– Rishabh, 30, Rapper



– Vaibhav, 30, Marketer at an Edtech startup.



– Simran, 25, Communications lead



– Shilpi, 29, Corporate Communications

And lastly, some handy tips to not look like an obvious junkie while going about your day:

Sanitise and deodorise (see earlier point about stoner breath).

Use eye cooling drops, not just for the red eye but to keep your eyeballs from drying in general.

Edibles are not for you if you plan to function through the day. That shit puts you out of commission.

Hydrate and eat on time. If you truly manage to curb the munchies, you will emerge victorious.

Looking high all the time does have its benefits. If your eyes are heavy all the time, they can’t tell what your sober self looks like.

Seriously though, much like most things in life, try moderation and you’re okay. Alcoholics could never.

