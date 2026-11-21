Is it true what they say: Do black metallers really catch less snatch than any other music genre fan? Black metal maniacs do tend to boast about spending an obscene portion of their salaries on rare and obscure vinyls, and let’s face it, blasting Këkht Aräkh’s Pale Swordsman (2021) is as much of a turn-on as Fred Rogers. Panda paint, occasional top hats, capes, cod pieces, even Euronymous-style crop tops… What more could a respectable woman ask for? It’s no wonder that, as a consequence of such aesthetic crimes and much more, the term black metal has become synonymous with incel in the rants of many keyboard warriors. As the genre, or “lifestyle,” provides the most moist and fertile soil for comedy, I’ve had to unfollow various black metal meme accounts because they’ve made me laugh so hard it became dangerously painful.

Now, one might argue that being a virgin, or even an incel or a volcel, is no reason to make fun of someone, even if you don’t particularly like them and have no reason to, as Piers Morgan, for instance, had to be told. I would, in principle, agree. It is true that celibacy is a virtue; it is equally true that those who don’t really have much luck in life should not be mocked. However, that is not the question we are exploring today. Rather, we seek to find out the cold, hard truth as to whether the rumor that black metal is the musical style with the highest percentage of virgins among its devotees holds any weight.

Videos by VICE

Black metallers, enthusiasts and practitioners alike, are divided into three categories: those who wear their degeneracy like a badge, the morally righteous, and those who pretend to stand for something but have less spine than the confounding phenomena known as wacky waving inflatable tube men. By now, most of us are aware that getting laid requires no special skill, especially as there are always plenty of pickings at the bottom of the barrel, but I will say that I find a certain irony in the fact that a genre with so many supposed “Satanists” seems to have a disproportionate number of adherents who have been forced into a monastic sort of chastity — proper punishment for pretending to be such tough little guys by cursing the kindest heart that ever lived and bled, some might argue.

“c—t Hunters of the Night”?

In one of the most amusing and thrilling interviews I’ve ever had the immense, God-given pleasure of reading, the venerable Sir Karl Hieronymus Emil Lundin of the heroic Catholic Black Metal titans Reverorum ib Malacht brutally eviscerated the movement, penning to Invisible Oranges, “With regard to most representatives of the genre, however, a self-indulgent, juvenile carnival of hedonism usurps the place of heroism, masquerading submission to the world and its authority as a defiant and rebellious struggle, the darkness sought by the ‘c—t hunters of the night’ rather a solacing kind.”

There are, in fact, enough beer-guzzling F-rater-layers in Bathory shirts, pretending to be true players, for me to dispel the virgin myth, despite the often-joked-about abundance of one-man bedroom, basement, and attic-based projects. I might even venture to suggest that black metal just might be capable of solving the pressing problem of male loneliness. You would really be surprised to learn just how many “underground” (a clever code word for ridiculously unsuccessful) bands somehow (and as if by black magic) manage to have groupies.

Yes, a lot of fuel for claims that black metal is a lady-repellent comes from the fact that its musicians frequently seem like poster children for maladaptive behavior, but negativity, hatred, and a total lack of self-control are double-edged swords: While they are generally looked upon as cons for those hoping to snag a pair of nylons, women apparently love bad boys, even if they eat whatever mommy microwaves and their vocals (especially as black metal’s mainstays age) sound like a granny being stabbed.

Unfortunately, female black metal enthusiasts have demonstrated a special thirst for the hoses of church burners, allowing myriads of good tax-paying and law-abiding citizens to benefit from the “glory” earned by the few arsonists of the ’90s. Granted, women really appreciate confidence, and when they finally see the fear hiding behind the spikes and makeup, they’re likely to flee.

That said, against all odds, there are some commercially successful black metal bands that have achieved some kind of real rock-star status. Behemoth is one. Their frontman, Nergal, was once engaged to the gorgeous pop sensation Doda. However, Nergal has raised some brows high enough to bring down the roof with what many have interpreted as his stomach-turning behavior. Personally, I will never understand toe-suckers or the bigger issue of podophilia and therefore cannot support Nergal, whose watered-down music I also refuse to endorse in any way, shape, or form.

The biggest horror and non-laughing matter is that there have been black metal pedophiles, but, thankfully, some of those scumbags have been kicked out of the scene once discovered — according to me, there should be no tolerance or forgiveness for such creatures. Along those lines, I applaud those members of the community who gave a woman-beater, whom I’ll refrain from identifying, a taste of his own medicine. Though less insidious, couch-surfing hobosexuals are another observable menace within black metal, but then again, they plague society more broadly. While there have been some unspeakable behaviors specifically within the Depressive Suicidal Black Metal niche, a few beautiful souls have emerged from that milieu, so I do not wish to cast the saints in with the worms.

Which Black Metal Bands Aren’t For Wankers?

In conversation with Invisible Oranges, Sir Lundin, cast doubt upon whether black metal of the anti-Christian sort has ever had any integrity, “Stagnant, not only in thought, but its works of art are s—t, too. Black metal be its name. It has morphed and malformed into its own god.” It is true that many of black metal’s founders are absurdly overrated and/or have become soft over the years. Maybe that’s because “grim and frostbitten” music leads to shrinkage, and whining has a corrosive effect upon the body and the heart?

If there ever was a noble spirit of Old that manifested when the supposed “art form” first reared its ghastly head, then its defenders have launched into countless never-ending speeches about how that has been violated by the droves of cosplaying posers who have come to seek community within the once-hostile “Grand Psychotic Castle.” Verily, the majority of modern black metal festivals have degenerated into circle jerks, opportunities for shoulder-rubbing and back-pats.

At the end of the day, it is important to remember that there is incredible variety within the big-big black metal community. Accordingly, while I might suspect Dark Funeral fans of keeping bed sheets stained only by juice boxes, the same doesn’t apply to all. We have spoken to Season of Mist’s venerable founder, Mr. Michael Berberian, and firmly established that the label has iron balls. Although they don’t limit themselves to a particular sonic territory, they’ve wooed a number of top black metal acts over the years: Take Gaahls Wyrd. The band’s leader, Gaahl, is a true man and gentleman indeed! And I’ve heard his boyfriend, Robin, is likewise a class act.

In 2022, Season of Mist signed Nargaroth, and, while Nargaroth-printed bedsheets have become a meme, periodically provoking my chuckles, the powerhouse’s driving force, Ash, is a fantastic fellow — I had the extreme honor of meeting him and his lovely girlfriend, Solveig of Gedanken toten Lebens, earlier this year. Ash has been saying “F—k Off Nowadays Black Metal” for about a quarter century, proving that true black metal wolves don’t have to associate with the movement’s herd animals.

Why Does Everyone Think Black Metal Fans Can’t Get Laid?

Ash makes a mantra of the Goethean phrase “Stirb und werde!,” or “Die and become!” It isn’t nice to call people losers (and I am trying to force myself to be a nicer person)… But droves of black metallers are deemed losers because, unlike Ash, they clearly aren’t focused on evolving and becoming their best selves. Over the years, Ash has worn the hats of cowboy, soldier, farmer, biker, hostage negotiator, etc. Ash is an experienced psychologist with a master’s degree who has used his talents to help recovering addicts and juvenile delinquents. This exemplary specimen of humanity has rescued women from sex trafficking as well, and thus has all of my admiration.

Like Berberian and Gaahl, we have also reported on Slagmaur’s Mr. Rune Røstad, an extremely cool force not to be crossed and one of my favorite figures in music. Manes, who has since left black metal, is another approved band from the same Trøndelag region. Back in the day, these pioneers called black metallers a lovely word that begins with the letter “P” and refers to female anatomy, since they have always walked their own path.

Dødheimsgard and Dødsengel are a couple of additional black metal powerhouses whose genre-bending music contains no wankery and may genuinely be called art at its finest. Similarly, our friend Scott Conner of Xasthur may have created black metal masterpieces, yet he was still smart enough to exit the movement when he felt it was no longer serving him, in favor of the artistic freedom that others are too afraid to allow themselves — most, instead, opt to lamely repeat old formulas, which they know like the backs of their sticky hands.