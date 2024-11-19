Is ‘Black Myth Wukong’ a Worthy Game of the Year Contender?

So, if you do the rounds between multiple games journalism websites, an interesting conversation has emerged. Black Myth Wukong was announced as one of the nominees for 2024’s Game of the Year award at the upcoming Game Awards. However, out of all the options, Black Myth Wukong stood out particularly as perhaps being “unworthy” of the honor.

As more than a few people pointed out, the game has one of the lowest critical aggregate scores in the history of Game of the Year candidates. Sitting at a respectable 82%! So, that raises the ultimate question: what’s the review score aggregate threshold a game should have to be considered? 85% and above? 90% and above? How is it possible that more people are upset about Black Myth Wukong getting nominated than a DLC expansion for a game that already had its round of awards and achievements?

Videos by VICE

It perpetuates this idea that video game reviewers are the be-all and end-all of such a decision. That if a game isn’t “well-received” by critics, it’s inherently lesser. Granted, games journalism is crucial. When it’s working as intended, games journalism is a “neutral ground” between gamers and the games industry. It’s a space that cultivates earnest discourse about games and the happenings in the industry. However, I can’t say I agree with the emerging “Why is Black Myth Wukong there?” sentiment. Or at least, I think that’s more so a conversation for the forums rather than games journalists.

Screenshot: Game Science

“This game should’ve been nominated instead of that one!” is one thing. But, “This game is undeserving” is something entirely different. What about games where critics hated it, but players really enjoyed it? Are those inherently worthless just because a bunch of games journalists said so? What about the other way around where critics loved a game, players hate it, and players (perhaps rightfully) wonder why that decision was made?

The difference is the responsibility and power between games journalists and the average gamer. It’s totally fine if players have that conversation among themselves! They aren’t bound by an obligation to that “intermediary” role games journalists occupy. However, it rubs me the wrong way when journalists go down that “I don’t know if X game should be there” road as if there’s an objective Game Awards criteria we know about that y’all don’t.

All that being said? Go off, Black Myth Wukong. I thought the whole “anti-woke” nonsense surrounding the game when it came out was tiring.