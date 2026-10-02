Is Bringing an Iced Coffee to a Job Interview Really a Red Flag?

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably heard the recent debate about whether bringing an iced coffee to an interview is a red flag. While both sides have valid points, it seems a generational gap is driving this conversation. Let’s explore the topic, shall we?

Is It Really Wrong to Bring an Iced Coffee to an Interview?

The answer depends entirely on the hiring manager. For example, some traditional professionals might deem it inappropriate to enter an interview with a drink in hand, while more progressive or casual managers might not care.

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“Personally, I don’t find it rude. I think this story really highlights the double standards we sometimes hold people to,” says Nathan Putsey, Talent Acquisition Manager at JobLeads. “For many, being caffeinated (sometimes a little too much) goes hand in hand with the hustle corporate culture—there are coffee breaks, coffee chats, paper cups in meetings, and whole-team coffee orders on busy days. This is also often visible in the media when portraying offices and workers. So the mental connection many make is that in the corporate world, coffee is everywhere.”

As such, some candidates might see it as a green flag to bring a caffeinated beverage, signaling they’re ready to jump into the conversation with an alert mind.

“Consequently, for many candidates, grabbing a coffee to bring to an interview might seem like the most appropriate move and something to make them look more ‘ready to grind,’” Putsey says. “However, with this debate now, it’s clear that this is often not the case, and many would find it unprofessional.”

Advice for Interviewers

Look, I get it: Hiring managers are seeking respectful, professional candidates. And to some more old-fashioned managers, bringing your own iced coffee might signal casualness or indifference toward the job. But perhaps you should focus more on the person’s overall attitude, personality, skills, and job experience before judging them too harshly.

“My honest take as a hiring manager and advice to others: always assess people for how good they can do their job first, and everything else second,” says Putsey. “Don’t immediately disregard someone and look down on them for bringing coffee to an interview.”

Of course, he notes, if the interviewee is shaking the iced coffee, slurping it up, or otherwise being disruptive and rude, that’s another story. Then you can communicate your discomfort.

Advice for Interviewees

While (in my opinion) bringing an iced coffee shouldn’t disqualify you from getting a position you deserve, in today’s job market, it’s best to play it safe. That is, of course, if you have the privilege of being choosy with your employers and are willing to risk it. In which case, carry that iced coffee with pride.

“My advice for candidates: be that coffee or anything else, know that how you present yourself in an interview is always visible and assessed,” says Putsey. “Sometimes, simple things can be judged hard and be a red flag for people. Think [about] how your interviewers might read the room and whether this is different from your own way, and prepare accordingly.”

And, of course, do not show up late to an interview with an iced coffee. That’s an entirely separate (and valid) issue.