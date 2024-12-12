Is Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return on the Horizon?

After a year, Charlotte Flair is finally on track to return to WWE.

Flair suffered an unfortunate injury last December while wrestling Asuka on WWE SmackDown. Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus while trying to attack Asuka from the ropes. She slipped and fell, her leg bouncing off the rope on the way down. She was on track to go after IYO SKY’s championship at the time along with Bianca Belair but her injury tainted those plans. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Flair underwent her surgery fairly quickly and was making equally fast progress in recovery.

Creative Plans in Discussion for Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return

WrestleVotes reports that creative plans have begun for the 14-time Women’s Champion. Not only that, she could return as soon as Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. Flair was recently pictured training with NXT’s Kiana James among other wrestlers at Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze’s wrestling school. Flair’s return doesn’t seem random. WWE is working to re-establish Saturday Night’s Main Event after a 16-year absence. A return as big as Flair’s would create lots of buzz heading into Royal Rumble season.

In February, Flair’s father and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair spoke about her recovery, admitting she’s way ahead of schedule. At the time, Flair was just a few weeks post-op. “Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend,” Flair said. “That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it’s unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she’s a different kind of cat.”

The WWE women’s division, at least on the main roster, could use a boost of something fresh. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have effectively taken over WWE Raw while Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill run SmackDown. There are new midcard titles in contention now which Flair will likely be eyeing on her quest for her 15th title win.