Is ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ Proof That Some Western Players Avoid JRPGs Because of “Anime” Aesthetics?

With the recent breakout success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it feels like there’s a new wave of people playing RPGs for the first time. The game’s story and themes have been cited as a big reason for the title’s popularity. However, this has some players asking: “Are JRPGs’ anime aesthetics a reason some Western audiences avoid them?”

‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ Is a New Era for RPGs

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

I came across the topic of “anime aesthetics” in JRPGs after stumbling upon a thread on ResetEra. The original poster asked, “Did Expedition 33 just show us that people are still opposed to JRPGs when they have anime aesthetics?” As a massive JRPG fan, my initial knee-jerk reaction was to dismiss the topic outright. However, the more I sat with the question, the more I wondered—could it actually be true? After all, I’ve met people in real life who refuse to play something like Genshin Impact, simply because of the perception that it’s an “anime game.”

As for the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are many contributing factors. For one, it launched at $40. Given how massive the game is, I still can’t wrap my head around its pricing. It’s also one of the most polished RPGs I’ve ever played, and I still have to pinch myself over how beautiful it is. Finally, its action-oriented twist on turn-based combat makes it a more engaging experience for players not used to traditional JRPGs. But is there truth to the idea that its more realistic “cinematic Western” visuals also played a role in its mainstream success?

It’s impossible to answer that question with hard data. However, I’d like to point out that recent JRPGs such as Persona 5 and Metaphor: ReFantazio not only received Game of the Year nominations but were also commercially successful. In 2023, Persona 5 surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide. Despite releasing at the end of 2024, Metaphor became Atlus’ fastest-selling game ever. The new IP reached 1 million units sold in just a single day. So, to say that JRPGs can’t go mainstream in the West simply isn’t true. But with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 selling 2 million units in just 12 days, it makes the topic of anime aesthetics worth exploring.

Do Some Western Players Dislike Anime Aesthetics in JRPGs?

Screenshot: Atlus

I’m not an authority on JRPGs or gaming trends. However, I asked several people in my life about their feelings on the topic and was pretty surprised by their answers. I have two family members who were obsessed with The Witcher 3 but said they never played Final Fantasy VII because “it looked like a silly cartoon.” Similarly, I had friends who said they would consider playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 because “its story looked interesting.” When I asked if they would play Metaphor, which also has an incredible plot, it was a much harder sell.

Over on the ResetEra forum, several users said they knew people who actively disliked anime aesthetics. One poster said, “Yes, I know people who won’t play games because they don’t like anime and think JRPGs lean too much into either the anime aesthetics or character tendencies.” Another user wrote, “Anime JRPGs tend to be loaded with tired, even creepy, tropes and usually have juvenile writing (dialogue in particular).” An account even confessed, “I can admit that I avoid games with anime aesthetics.”

While it would be easy to dismiss these opinions, I found similar sentiments on other social media platforms as well. On Reddit, for example, a user wrote, “I dislike anything to do with Japan when it comes to video games. The way JRPGs use stuff like bunny tails, kitten ears, massive eyes and stuff like that, with every character making noises like ‘Aaaahhh’ and ‘oooohhh’ every few seconds.” If your blood is boiling after reading those comments, I get it—JRPGs are my favorite games of all time. Still, it’s interesting to see that some people view the genre as “cartoonish” purely because of the art style.

What Makes JRPGs Different from WRPGs?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red, Square Enix

Circling back to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, I think a recent interview between the game’s director, Guillaume Broche, and Final Fantasy XV creator, Hajime Tabata, can give us some interesting insight into this topic. During their conversation, both developers agreed that players tend to “create the story” in Western RPGs. Whereas in JRPGs, they are more often passively experiencing the story as a “viewer.” From my experience, I think this is actually accurate.

What I find interesting about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is that it’s a mix of both philosophies. It has a cinematic, story-driven structure that leans toward passive viewing. But it also presents players with some key choices that impact the narrative—especially toward the end. I find it ironic that Clair Obscur has been heavily influenced by Final Fantasy and traditional JRPGs. Although, this might also prove that some players will avoid an RPG if it has a JRPG aesthetic. Because in many ways, Clair Obscur is a JRPG at its core, just wrapped in a different art style.



So, in conclusion: yes, there are absolutely players who avoid JRPGs because of their anime aesthetic. To what degree? It’s impossible to say. Are some of those players giving Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a shot because of its more realistic art style? Absolutely. But is that the only reason for Sandfall Interactive’s breakout success? I don’t think so. I’d also be willing to bet that a large portion of Clair Obscur’s player base consists of existing JRPG fans. Finally, series like Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio debunk the idea that JRPGs can’t be mainstream in the West. Still, if you don’t enjoy anime art styles, that is perfectly fine. However, both JRPGs and WRPGs can coexist and have their own audiences.