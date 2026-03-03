Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Game Pass? Xbox Tease Explained

A new social post from Xbox Game Pass includes a handful of hints that suggest Cyberpunk 2077 may finally be making its way to the subscription service.

‘Wake Up social team…’

Something v cool is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/nO8xfHcufa — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 2, 2026

It has been more than five years since the original launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and the game has had a ton of incredible updates and improvements over the years. Despite a bit of a rocky launch, the CD Projekt RED RPG has become a major success and it’s still one of the best games to go to when testing out a high-powered console or new graphics card.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 has been a part of the PlayStation Plus catalog since last summer, the game has not been featured on Game Pass at all since its launch. A new teaser posted by the Xbox Game Pass social media accounts seems to be hinting that it might be on the way soon though.

Although the teaser doesn’t call out Cyberpunk 2077 by name, there are a few hints in the post text and the image that will tip off fans. First off, the most obvious clue is the use of the letter V. The post features ‘v’ in both post text and in the text within the image and the letter v is bolded in the second example.

For those who are unfamiliar with Cyberpunk 2077, V is the name of the playable protagonist.

Beyond the multiple uses of v, the image also uses the phrase, “Wake up social team.” This feels like a pretty obvious nod to the iconic “Wake the f**k up, Samurai! We have a city to burn” line that Keanu Reeves delivers as Johnny Silverhand in the old cinematic trailer for the game.

The lineup of March 2026 Xbox Game Pass has already started rolling out, with both Final Fantasy 3 and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 arriving today, so it will be very interesting to see when Cyberpunk 2077 is added to the catalog. Given the timing of the hint, it seems likely that it could be a surprise March addition.

With rumors still swirling that CD Projekt RED may be releasing new Witcher 3 DLC sometime in the near future, this could be the perfect time for the Xbox to showcase multiple titles from the developer. The Witcher 3 was added to Game Pass recently as well, so this gives RPG fans a couple of options to explore while they wait for the next update from the developer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PC and consoles. At this point, it has not been officially confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass library.