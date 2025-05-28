Did Dating Apps Destroy Old-Fashioned Romance?

Maybe romance isn’t dead.

Recent research has found that old-school romance might still be relevant today. The study, published in the Journal of the International Assocation for Relationship Research, explored the progression of romantic relationships among college students today compared to a decade ago.

“Romantic relationships play an important role in mental and physical health,” the study authors wrote. “The initiation and progression of these relationships may be particularly relevant to college students, as they experience a period of personal and social growth while presumably away from parental supervision for the first time. However, some of the more prominent models of relationship initiation and progression have not been updated to reflect recent social changes, including technological advances and more general societal trends.”

Researchers from the University of Illinois analyzed how college students describe romantic relationships in 2022 vs. 2012 to understand any changes in their thinking. In doing so, they found that while technology might have improved communication among romantic partners, it didn’t seem to affect how their romance unfolded.

Additionally, the results identified four stages of relationship progression: flirtationship, relationship potential, in a relationship, and commitment or bust.

Flirtationship

Unlike a situationship, which involves two people behaving like they’re in a relationship without the commitment and other benefits, a flirtationship is the early stages of a connection where two parties engage in lighthearted flirting.

“The first stage, which we labeled Flirtationship, was defined as the first signs that one might be interested in a romantic relationship with someone without a clear expectation for what comes next,” the study authors wrote.

Relationship Potential

The Relationship Potential phase is when two people begin to consider a romantic connection, perhaps after exploring more surface-level flirting and friendship.

“Across both studies, this stage reflected a period of increased physical interaction with movement from friendship or being acquaintances to a potential romantic relationship,” the study authors wrote. “This stage encompassed the codes going on dates and spending time together, which were among the most frequent codes across both studies and, at times, overlapped in participants’ descriptions.”

In a Relationship

This stage is exactly what it sounds like. By this point, the individuals are ready to embrace exclusivity or commit to a relationship with mutual terms.

According to study authors, the In a Relationship” stage is “characterized across both studies by the development of an official relationship.”

“The codes relationship (e.g., the relationship is established) and exclusivity (e.g., developing an exclusive relationship with the other person, not seeing anyone else) were most often reported in this stage,” they wrote.

Commitment or Bust

This is the stage many couples reach when one person wants to take the next steps and the other doesn’t. By now, the individuals should know whether they see enough of a future with each other. They will likely either choose to commit to one another on a deeper level or walk away.

According to the study authors, the Commitment or Bust stage describes an “eventual crossroads between termination (breakup; end of relationship) and commitment (legal commitment; marriage).”

Is romance dead?

While many people—myself included, if we’re being honest here—have deemed modern dating to be somewhat of a shitshow, this research certainly provides hope for the younger generations.

“College students in our study did not share a narrative of a broken system,” the study authors concluded. “Instead, contemporary college students may have moved toward more diverse and multifaceted pathways through partnering, pathways that may not have changed as much in the last decade as expected.”