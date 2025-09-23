Is Delulu Still in Fortnite? New Mode Schedule Dates Revealed.

Although it just launched, the new Fortnite Delulu mode has already been removed from the game. That’s because the Proximity Chat playlist is only available on specific dates. Here is when you can play Delulu in Fortnite to unlock the Crashbrella.

If you logged in to Fortnite only to see the Delulu mode gone from your homepage, you aren’t alone! That is because the new Proximity Chat playlist is limited to the weekend and specific dates only. So if you are still trying to unlock the Crashbrella, you are going to have to wait until the mode returns to the battle royale.

The Fortnite Delulu mode will return on Friday, September 26, at 6 AM PT. Simply boot up your game after that time, and the Proximity Chat playlist will automatically be available to queue up in. However, before you stress out too much, you will have a few additional days to attempt to win a victory royale in the mode.

For your convenience, here is a list of every day that Delulu is available in Fortnite:

Date’s Fortnite Delulu is Available Friday, Sept 19, 2025 Saturday, Sept 20, 2025 Sunday, Sept 21, 2025 Monday, Sept 22, 2025 (Ends at 6 AM PT/ 9AM ET) Friday, Sept 26, 2025 Saturday, Sept 27, 2025 Sunday, Sept 28, 2025 Monday, Sept 29, 2025 (Final day, Ends at 6 AM PT/ 9AM ET)

Why Is Delulu Gone Explained

As mentioned above, the Fortnite Delulu mode is actually a limited-time-only mode. Despite its massive popularity, Epic Games has revealed that the Proximity Chat feature will only be available until September 29. That means that the Delulu mode will be removed from the game entirely after this day. Although, at the time of writing, it’s unclear if Epic Games plans to get rid of it permanently.

However, on the official Fortnite blog, Epic Games has at least confirmed that the Crashbrella will only be available through the mode’s initial run. Unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to get the beautiful glider in the game ever again. So make sure to take advantage of the days that the Delulu Fortnite mode is live in the game, as it will be your only chance to unlock the cosmetic.

There was also a second item you could unlock in the limited-time mode. Players who watched 1 hour of Fortnite on Twitch were able to unlock the new Hiccup emote. However, that promotion ended on September 22, which was the conclusion of Delulu’s first week in the game. So yeah, Epic Games is really making the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 mode a must-play if you want to get these rare cosmetics.