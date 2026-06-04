Is Drake Getting His Own Radio Station in Grand Theft Auto 6?

There’s a rumor going around that Drake will be getting his own radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6. But how much truth is there to speculation?

Social media posts started popping up in June 2026, indicating that the Toronto rapper will be heavily featured in the long-awaited video game. Tracking the reports back, they seem to stem from a Rory & Mal podcast interview with Jermaine Dupri. “They asked me to do Grand Theft Auto,” Dupri said during the 2025 conversation. He then added, “They were saying like Drake got his own radio station on Grand Theft Auto.”

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Interestingly, Dupri added that GTA developer Rockstar Games made it so “Drake can actually upload music that we probably have never even heard online on that video game.” This could mean that GTA 6 players may get to hear exclusive tracks not available anywhere else.

At this time, Rockstar Games has not confirmed whether or not the Drake radio plans are true.

GTA 6 was originally set to release in May 2026, but was later pushed back to November 19

The resurfaced GTA 6 rumors come weeks after Drake dropped a trio of new albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti. These are his first solo projects since the explosion of his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Ahead of the three albums dropping on May 15, an unreleased track, “1 AM in Albany”, leaked. While not on any of the albums, it featured quite a bit more beef. On the track, Drake mocked Kendrick’s height by comparing him to 5’3 NBA player Muggsy Bogues, quipping that he “dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise.”

The track also finds Drake dissing LeBron James and J. Cole, who was initially involved in the Kendrick beef but ultimately backed out.

This comes two years after Kendrick dropped “Not Like Us”, maybe the most end-all diss track of all time. “Not Like Us” was one of the biggest songs of 2024. It even won every single award it was nominated for at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Kendrick later performed the song during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2025, with the crowd getting rowdy and standing up to chant along for the “a minor” part.

I can’t imagine that’s something Drake will ever let go.