Infidelity of any form is damaging in its own right. Some believe physical cheating is more hurtful than emotional cheating, while others believe quite the opposite. According to a couple’s therapist, both are incredibly painful to experience and come with their own consequences for everyone involved.

Physical Infidelity vs. Emotional Infidelity

Both physical and emotional infidelity can destroy a relationship and cause long-term negative effects, yet each is unique in its presentation.

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“Physical infidelity is the physical act of being with another person outside the marriage,” says Antoinette Bonafede Shine, LCSW, Gottman-trained couples therapist, and founder and clinical director at Everybody’s Place Psychotherapy in New York City. “Each couple has different ideas about what constitutes cheating (kissing, fondling, oral sex, versus penetration). Some couples even have different scenarios they would label as exceptions (sexting, strip clubs, escorts, etc.).”

While physical infidelity is typically easy to define, emotional infidelity can be confusing and vary depending on the couple’s boundaries.

“Emotional infidelity usually involves an emotional connection, even if there is no physical one,” Shine explains. “This can range from messaging (sharing intimate details about the relationship, expressing desires to be with the person they are messaging, planning or fantasizing about a new life together, sexting) to emotionally confiding in someone in real life and giving an outside person the role of emotional safety and comfort.”

Impact of Physical Infidelity

Physical infidelity might range from a one-off hookup to a long-standing sexual affair. Either way, the damage can be incredibly complex, affecting the non-cheating partner’s mental and physical well-being.

According to Shine, “For some couples, the physical act of being intimate is the worst offense for two main reasons (although there can be others): 1. The sheer number of lies and breaches of trust it takes to make a physical encounter happen (how they met the person, where they say they are during, and avoidance and cover-up afterward); 2. The risks of having another partner (STIs, pregnancy, etc.).”

Physical infidelity can quite literally put the non-cheating partner’s health at risk, especially if the disloyal partner did not practice safe sex when cheating.

Impact of Emotional Infidelity

To many couples, emotional cheating is more painful than physical cheating, as there’s often a deeper and more meaningful connection at the core of it.

“Some couples consider [emotional infidelity] far worse than physical infidelity,” says Shine. “Physical infidelity can stem from a lustful urge and not mean anything, but being vulnerable usually entails a level of connection beyond physical or animalistic need.”

This form of infidelity can feel especially intimate and romantic in comparison to physical infidelity. Additionally, it often enables the cheating partner to avoid responsibility in their relationship, seeking external validation instead of addressing issues with their partner. This emotional neglect can be incredibly painful to the other partner.

“Emotional intimacy can be used as a way to escape their reality through avoidance, which never allows their partner the opportunity to work on or make any changes,” says Shine. “By filling a need elsewhere, the person who is participating in the infidelity doesn’t even try to have that need met in their relationship.”

Bottom Line: Just Don’t Cheat

Sounds simple, yet so many people can’t seem to stop themselves from stepping out on their partner/relationship.

At the end of the day, neither physical nor emotional infidelity is worse than the other—just different in their own awful ways. Both can cause irreparable damage to the relationship and long-term psychological impacts on the non-cheating partner.

If you’re experiencing cheating urges, it’s best to either leave your relationship or seek couples or individual therapy.