Is Eva Technically a Disney Princess in ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater,’ Now That We Know Who Her Voice Actress Is?

In a twist of fate that not many would have expected to see this early on a random Wednesday afternoon, the mystery of who voiced Eva in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has finally been confirmed. Let’s say things are better down where they’re wetter (except for when you’re thrown off a bridge).

Screenshot: Konami Digital Entertainment

Major Tom, I Have to Go Under the Sea, Hrggghhhh

After countless years of speculation, Jodi Benson has finally been confirmed as the voice actress behind the sultry and seductive Eva in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake. While rumors have been swirling around for years, it has never been fully confirmed. Finally, thanks to the Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series, we know who “Suzetta Minet” is.

Videos by VICE

METAL GEAR SOLID Legacy Series Part 3 | ft. David Hayter https://t.co/hnoPK8TGiW



"David Hayter, the voice of Naked Snake, meets some old friends and shares more behind-the-scenes details for METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER" pic.twitter.com/SAIcVI1Egc — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 6, 2024

This is a very surreal moment for MGS fans. Finally getting confirmation that Ariel from The Little Mermaid was the voice actress for one of the most fantastic female companions in a video game is something I didn’t expect to see. The franchise has housed some of the most influential talent in the industry over the years. But seeing someone from a classic Disney movie voice one of your favorite game characters, too? It’s an awesome feeling and reminds me exactly why voice actors are as respected as they are.

‘metal gear solid’: still in a dream

Even though MGS3: Snake Eater was released in 2004, fans had been trying to discover who “Suzetta Minet” actually was. Hideo Kojima loves using pseudonyms for voice actors, with David Hayter taking on the mantle of “Sean Barker” in the original Metal Gear Solid. While this particular mystery has finally been unraveled, there are countless more we can look forward to discovering.

MGS is one of my favorite franchises, and this news instantly put a smile on my face. Seeing how well the Silent Hill 2 remake was handled, I’m very excited to see what Konami can do. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has the chance to become the best remake of all time. This news makes its return even sweeter.