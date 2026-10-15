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Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.1.2. 1013×997 => 4052×3988 (4x) Model: Low Resolution V2, denoise: 0.38, sharpen: 0.48, decompression: 0.19
VICE Magazine

Is Fight Porn Destroying Us?

Mattha Busby contemplates the effects of absorbing constant, ambient doomscroll violence.

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