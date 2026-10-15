Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.1.2. 1013×997 => 4052×3988 (4x) Model: Low Resolution V2, denoise: 0.38, sharpen: 0.48, decompression: 0.19 VICE Magazine Is Fight Porn Destroying Us? Mattha Busby contemplates the effects of absorbing constant, ambient doomscroll violence. By Mattha Busby October 15, 2026, 3:34pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Social Media, The Self-Destruction Issue, VICE Magazine Follow Us On Discover Add to Preferred Sources Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE A still from the “Together Forever” video Strapping Fireworks to Breakdancers in the Name of Art, With Thrilliam Angels 2 hours ago By Ben Ditto (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) The Underground Hip-Hop Legend That Quietly Inspired Radiohead for Years 2 hours ago By Caleb Catlin Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Taylor Momsen Reveals Doctors Warned She Could Lose Her Leg After Spider Bite 2 hours ago By Lauren Boisvert Via VICE How to Clean Men’s Sex Toys, Because ‘It Looked Dry’ Is NOT the Move 3 hours ago By Sam Watanuki | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan