Is Finland really the happiest country in the world?

Finland has been declared the happiest country in the world for the second year in a row. On Wednesday, the United Nations released its annual World Happiness Report and confirmed the Nordic country as the reigning champion of joy.

But in many ways, the land of frigid temperatures and dark winter days seems like the most unlikely of winners.

Countries that scored high on income, life expectancy and social support have topped the list for several years running. In other words, if you live in a Nordic welfare state, the U.N. suspects that you’re probably happy.



In the days leading up to this year’s announcement, VICE News visited Helsinki to find out if the Finns are actually happier than the rest of the world, and if so, why.

This segment originally aired March 19, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.