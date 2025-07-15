Is Game Freak Teasing a ‘Pokemon’ Rhythm Game? New Pokemon Presents Image Sparks Fan Speculation

The Japanese Pokemon account posted a teaser image for July’s Pokemon Presents. However, the Pikachu picture seems to also be teasing one of the announcements that will be featured during the live event. Could we finally be getting a Pokemon rhythm game?

Was A ‘Pokemon’ Rhythm Game Just Teased for Pokemon Presents?

Screenshot: X @Pokemon_cojp

As a lifelong fan of 27 years, I’ve learned to never make assumptions about what Game Freak is working on. If you would have told me in 2020 that Pokemon Legends: Arceus was a thing, I would have called you crazy. That said, the latest teaser from the official Japanese Pokemon X account is definitely intriguing.

To hype up the July 22 Pokemon Presents, the series’ social media page posted an image of Pikachu. In the picture, the adorable mascot is standing in front of a DJ table with music speakers attached. Where things get really interesting, though, is what the X account tweeted out alongside it: “It seems like Pikachu is preparing something…? Stay tuned for more updates!”

This, of course, confirms that the image is a teaser of an announcement that will be in the Pokemon Presents. And, well, with Pikachu standing in front of a DJ table (which is used to create music), many fans theorized that it could be a Pokemon rhythm game. Which, as a fan of the Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA series, I would absolutely lose my mind if this ends up being true. That said, it could actually just be a musical project instead.

Game Freak Has Had many Musical Projects in The Past

Screenshot: YouTube Pokemon

Let’s not forget that in 2021, the Pokemon Company teamed up with musical artists to release Pokemon 25: The Album. The P25 record featured a collection of songs from musical acts such as Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin. More importantly, in 2023, there was also Pokemon feat. Hatsune Miku: Project Voltage.

In Project Voltage, we even got remixes of songs such as “Volt Tackle.” So, perhaps this is what the DJ Pikachu image is in reference to? What makes this theory compelling is that the collaboration was actually continued in 2024 with Hatsune Miku: Project Voltage High. Even in 2025, we’ve got new songs being released. Project Voltage making a return in July’s Presents wouldn’t be too far off.

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

All that said, the Pikachu DJ image could literally be anything. It could be a new game we’ve never even heard of before! But as a massive Game Freak nerd, I always think it’s best to keep your expectations low. I wouldn’t even be surprised if it’s nothing at all, and just a musical segment within the Presents itself. Still, one of my favorite aspects of the Poke fandom is all the theories. And we wouldn’t speculate if we didn’t love the series so much.