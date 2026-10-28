Is Halloween the New Valentine’s Day? Here’s Why It Might Be the Perfect Night to Find Love.

I don’t know about you, but to me, Halloween has always felt like the best holiday for love and romance.

Perhaps it’s due to the gorgeous change in seasons, the creative costumes, the playful festivities, and the air of mystery surrounding the day. Or maybe it’s just that the holiday falls right at the start of cuffing season. Either way, it’s a great, low-stakes time to be yourself and make connections.

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Halloween as the New Valentine’s Day

Many people share the same opinion: Halloween is the new Valentine’s Day. There’s less pressure, lower expectations, more playfulness (and arguably more sensual energy), and a whole lotta fear to get you in the mood.

“Valentine’s Day has a bit of pressure attached to it, and it can feel like a forced situation, which doesn’t really allow for a ton of excitement or even playfulness or fun,” says Laurie Groh, MS, LPC, SAS, licensed professional counselor and owner of Shoreside Therapies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “Halloween, on the other hand, is all about play and fun. It’s such a crucial part of a healthy relationship to be able to have fun, be silly, and laugh with your partner.”

Personally, I’ve always found more romantic success on Halloween than on Valentine’s Day. Oddly enough, many of my previous relationships actually started during October. As for February 14, well, let’s just say I spent most of those dates crying or arguing with a boyfriend who couldn’t be bothered to even buy me a card (yet somehow remembered to get his ex one…)

But hey, that’s just my own haunting experience.

Why Halloween Is a Great Holiday for Love

According to Groh, “The playfulness and creativity of Halloween do actually increase attractiveness.”

“Being able to be silly and not necessarily care what people think is very attractive to a lot of people,” she shares. “Being able to come up with an idea together can feel like teamwork. It’s about listening and compromise, and that can be a really good thing for a couple. And the stakes are really low.”

Additionally, there’s something to be said about fear-induced arousal, which is likely why so many people love scary movie dates.

“Fear can heighten sexual attraction in the moment, mostly because a lot of the physical sensations are the same: sweaty, clammy palms, a racing heart, adrenaline, and alertness,” Groh. “Those sensations can be confused with feeling attracted to someone, and it can also be a good excuse to get physically close to somebody if you are, quote-unquote, ‘scared.’”

Of course, attraction and chemistry aren’t the only important factors in a relationship. You’ll want to explore your compatibility as well. But Halloween typically has that covered, too. When you’re in your playful energy, dressing up as your favorite TV characters and letting your hair down, so to speak, you can get a better feel for each other’s senses of humor, mutual interests, and overall rapport.

How to Find Your Boo This Halloween

If you’re single and looking to mingle this Halloween, you don’t need to plan a fancy dinner date like you would on Valentine’s Day.

“Choose an event that you’re going to have fun at, no matter what the outcome is,” Groh says. “That is really important because it will reinforce the idea of you doing something like that again, versus doing something just for the sole purpose of meeting someone. It can feel like a giant waste of time if you end up meeting no one, but if there’s an activity or something that you truly enjoy, at least you will have an experience that will be worthwhile.”

Not to mention, you’re usually in your most authentic, vibrant energy when you’re engaging in activities you enjoy. This will naturally attract the right people.

And, of course, don’t forget to flex those social muscles.

“Having a few icebreakers can be really easy during Halloween as well, like asking about the costume,” Groh adds. “Maybe teasing a bit about the costume, asking about favorite candy, or asking about their past Halloween costumes and which one was their favorite can be a great way to start a conversation.”