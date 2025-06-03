Is ‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ Getting a Surprise Release at Summer Game Fest? Fans Think It Could Shadowdrop on Switch 2

Players have discovered new information on the Steam database that may have just hinted that Hollow Knight Silksong could be released sooner than we expected. The mysterious update sent fans of the Metroidvania into a frenzy. Could we actually get a shadowdrop of the Hollow Knight sequel?

Screenshot: Steam

On June 2, eagle-eyed fans discovered that files of Hollow Knight Silksong had been updated on Steam. The discovery was first reported in a thread made on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit. “All Hollow Knight: Silksong packages on Steam have been updated with new files,” the topic creator pointed out. The post immediately sparked excitement in the community, with fans speculating it could be launching soon.

“With the Oblivion remake shadowdrop, we’ve now seen that games can still be extremely successful! And we’re talking about Hollow Knight Silksong, guys! June 8 shadowdrop,” a user wrote jokingly. Another commenter reacted to the news and exclaimed, “Geoff Keighley, DO THE RIGHT THING. Shadowdrop Silksong and be reborn as a lotus flower.” One comment simply said, “Is it happening?! IS IT FINALLY HAPPENING?! Are we going to see a release date trailer this week?”

Screenshot: Reddit

Many users pointed to Bethesda recently shadowdropping The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered as an example of what could happen. And it’s true—Oblivion was the best-selling title in April 2025, despite no marketing. Plus, Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most anticipated games in years. However, could this Steam update really be hinting at an imminent release?

Will ‘Silksong’ Be ShadowDropped?

While the Steam update is exciting, I think we are getting a little ahead of ourselves. As one user pointed out, Team Cherry made comments back in March stating that they would email Kickstarter backers before the game launches: “And don’t worry! We’ll be reaching out prior to launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong to survey backers for their current email addresses and their platform/s of choice.”

Unless plans changed, that kind of makes it tough to pull off a shadowdrop. However, the Steam update could still be hinting at a release happening soon. During the April Switch 2 Direct, Hollow Knight Silksong was shown off with a “2025 release.” Another thing to consider is that IGN confirmed that Team Cherry is hosting a Silksong demo in Australia starting September 18.

Screenshot: Kickstarter, Team Cherry

The problem with demos is that they are either released before a game is out to hype up its launch, or afterwards to draw new players in. So, it’s hard to say what the September 18 demo means for a potential release timeline. I’m going to be cautious and say the sequel won’t be out until October. However, I do think it’s possible we’ll get an official Hollow Knight Silksong release date during Summer Game Fest. Or we can only hope!